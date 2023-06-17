BUTTE — The Montana East-West Shine Game is always memorable and the 2023 version of the all-star game inside Butte's Naranche Stadium was no different.

As far as the outcome, it was a one-sided affair. The West dominated on both sides of the ball and used four second-half touchdowns to pull away for a 45-13 win over the East team in the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game.

It was the third consecutive win for the West team over the East squad in Montana's top all-star game and here are five takeaways.

The West quarterbacks took over

At the intermission, the score was 15-7 in favor of the West team and it felt like anyone's game. The West out-played the East in the first half, but an interception, which led to a Gage Norslien touchdown run for the East kept it a one-score game.

While the run game was vital in both halves and got the West team its first touchdown on an Adam Jones run late in the opening half, the quarterbacks on the West team put on a show in the second half.

Whether it was Patrick Duchien of Florence-Carlton, Jarrett Wilson of Polson, or even Jace Stenson of Butte, each led a scoring drive after intermission.

Wilson threw the first touchdown pass of the second half, dropping a 34-yard dime to Bryce Umphrey of Mission to extend the West lead to 22-7 early in the third quarter.

Duchien, the Montana State signee tossed two touchdowns of his own in the second half, one that covered nine yards and another 31.

Stenson, the former Butte starting quarterback, got some QB snaps despite being listed as a tight end on the roster, and scored on a 17-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as the West made a competitive game lopsided in the second half, in large part because of the stellar quarterback play.

Hunter Sharbono stood out

There weren't many bright spots for the East team in the Shrine game, but Fairview's Hunter Sharbono certainly qualified as one.

The 8-man football standout answered any questions about his ability to go up and compete in the 11-man game. The fact is, he looked right at home, dominating up front.

Sharbono broke through the West offensive line for a sack in the first quarter, before adding another in the second half.

Sharbono was active throughout the evening and it leads me to believe that once he gets more time to hone his craft as a defensive lineman, he's got a bright future — one Montana State fans should be bullish about.

The West is best

It's hard to argue with what the West team did on Saturday night and it terms of gridiron might, it's clear where the strength lied in the state of Montana during the 2022 season.

The East struggled to generate much on offense and wouldn't have scored in the first half if not for a Garrett Metrione (Belt) interception that gave the East team a first-and-goal at the two.

The only other touchdown for the East team came from Kade Boyde of Billings Central on a scintillating 80-plus yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter.

Outside of that, the East offense couldn't muster much. The West defense forced one turnover, but also two safeties, including one by Colten Rice, who was named as the defensive player of the game for the West team.

In the second half, the West asserted its dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the outcome wasn't in doubt.

Montana State dominated in-state recruiting in 2023

If the Montana East-West Shrine Game reinforced one thing, it's that Montana State shined in the 2023 recruiting class in terms of in-state prospects.

Whether it was Duchien, Sharbono, Talon Marsh or Adam Jones, it was a good night for future Bobcats. Marsh, despite being hobbled with a hamstring injury, still made an impact with a hurry, a tackle for loss, and blowing up two screen plays.

Jones scored a touchdown in the second quarter and was the game's leading rusher. Sharbono finished with two sacks and Duchien led all passers with two touchdowns.

Boyde's kickoff return was a bright spot and Montana signed some talented recruits in its own right, however, on Saturday night at least, the recruiting haul felt lopsided in favor of the Cats.

A career year for Capital's Kyle Mihelish

In terms of Montana high school football during the 2022-23 school year, no program achieved more than Helena Capital and its head coach Kyle Mihelish.

Not only did the Bruins head coach lead CHS to a 12-0 record and the Bruins first state title in 11 years, but he was named West head coach for the second time in his career and evened his Shrine Game record as head coach to 1-1.

Mihelish went 13-0 in total for the year, with the Shrine Game included, and he's the only Montana high school head coach with a Shrine Game win and a state title on the head-coaching resume for this past school year.

Mihelish, who is the first to give credit to others, including on Saturday night after the win, shared it with five Capital High alums on the West team — Carter, Marsh, Austin Buehler, Nick Michelotti, and Hayden Opitz, who missed the game with a concussion, as well as offensive coordinator Matt Reyant.

When asked about the key to victory, Mihelish relayed a message that he used consistently throughout Capital's championship season of putting "we before me."

"This (West) team put we before me," he said. "We gave out stickers and (the players) had to earn them by doing something that put the team or someone else over themselves. It could be just being a good teammate, doing something for the shriner's — anything like that and every player on the team got a sticker."

Winning doesn't happen by coincidence. Talent certainly helps but Mihelish got the most out of his talent all season long and did it once more on Saturday night.

