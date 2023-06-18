BUTTE – The West squad proved to be supreme once again, defeating the East 45-13 in the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium on Saturday night.

It is the third consecutive victory for the West as they cut deeper into the overall series deficit, with the East still leading 41-35.

The West scored its first points of the game with a safety only a few minutes in and never relinquished the lead the rest of the night.

Kyle Mihelish, head coach of the West team, gave credit to his players for understanding what the week is all about.

“They (the players) bought in to our message and our thoughts on what the week should be about. Gavin Devers (patient ambassador), raising money and the Shriners Hospital, that’s all we preached and talked about. This is bigger than us,” West head coach Kyle Mihelish said.

Devers, who spent the week around all the festivities, got the action going on Saturday evening by flipping the coin. When the clock hit zero, the West team hoisted Devers up on their shoulders.

Rain and wind slowed down both offenses early in the game, as the West held a 5-0 lead through the opening quarter of play.

A touchdown from East’s Gage Norslien made it a one-point game in the second quarter, but the West answered with a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Adam Jones.

Jones’ touchdown gave the West a 15-7 lead at halftime and was the start of 37 consecutive points scored against the East.

The East squad struggled offensively throughout the night. Their first touchdown was set up by a Garrett Metrione interception that was returned to the two-yard line.

Its second score came on a kickoff returned for a touchdown from Kade Boyde.

Jarrett Wilson and Patrick Duchien split time at quarterback for the West. Duchien threw two interceptions but two touchdowns as well, and Wilson connected with Bryce Umphrey on a 34-yard touchdown.

For Wilson and the West, there was no better way to end the long week than with a victory.

“It’s been an amazing week, hanging out with a great group of guys. To top it off with a win is special and I’ll always remember it,” Wilson said.

It wasn’t the last game Wilson will play in the Mining City as the former Polson quarterback is committed to play at Montana Tech next season.

For Wilson and many others, getting the win in their final high school event helps ease the pain of the losses their high school season ended with.

This rings true for Umphrey, after his St. Ignatius squad lost in the 8-man state title game against Belt. It was a different feeling for Umphrey and the West squad on Saturday night.

“It was awesome. During the actual season we went out with a loss, so it’s awesome to get the win and score a touchdown too,” Umphrey said.

A week full of special moments finished on a special note, even with the score out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Playing with the lead, Mihelish moved Butte-native Jace Stenson back to the position that he played at Naranche Stadium countless times, quarterback.

Stenson, a Montana Tech commit, is changing positions in college and played tight end throughout the week of practice and most of the game.

But in his final high school game, the former Butte Bulldog got to experience the feeling of playing quarterback at Naranche one last time.

Stenson scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown with two of his old teammates, Cameron Gurnsey and Zach Tierney, blocking for him.

“That was amazing, I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to that game. It was just amazing to get out here and play one more game at Naranche, it feels great to go out with a win like that,” Stenson said.

Mihelish got to his enjoy his own special moment on Saturday, his coming a couple of hours before the game.

The Helena Capital head coach got one last game coaching five of the seniors from the Bruins’ Class AA state title team.

Tom Carter, Talon Marsh, Nick Michelotti, Austin Buehler and Hayden Opitz represented Capital on the West roster.

“It was great. Matt Reyant (Capital offensive coordinator) and I called all of the five Capital boys out at about 5:10, it was kind of the calm before the storm. We exchanged pleasantries and told them how much we loved them and appreciated them, so it was a good emotional moment,” Mihelish said.

The Montana East-West Shrine Game is a week full of moments like those. It culminated in a decisive victory for the West, but the experiences throughout the week will be what the players and coaches always remember.

