A two-day officiating clinic for high school and middle school football is being held Aug. 4-5 in Billings.

New officials who sign up and register with the MHSA may attend for free. Active officials can register for $50.

Participants must be at least high school aged.

The event will be held at Rocky Mountain College. Contact Tim Oberweiser (oberweiser44@gmail.com) with questions.

More details can be found by clicking here.