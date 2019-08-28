BILLINGS — You can call him Beast, shortened from Beast Mode. Just about everybody does.
It’s a nickname bequeathed a few years ago by former Billings West teammates Bryson and Brayden Deming and Cleveland Harvey, who noticed the moniker was part of Beast’s bio on social media.
“I think we just saw his Instagram handle and it was always ‘Beast Mode’ from there,” said Bryson Deming, now a redshirt sophomore tight end with the Montana Grizzlies. “Kid’s an extremely hard worker. He’s a beast.”
As for Beast himself, well, the nickname had to grow on him
“Funny thing is, I used to hate it,” Beast said. “And I love it now.”
A nickname like that is hard to live up to, but Hunter Morse is doing his best. As another football season kicks off, Morse begins his second season as the Golden Bears’ tight end/H back (fullback). He was honorable mention all-state a year ago, and he’ll add linebacker to his duties this year.
West coach Rob Stanton said he has high expectations for Morse as the Bears get set to defend their Class AA championship.
Morse is a four-sport athlete: football in the fall, wrestling in the winter, and track and field and baseball in the spring/summer. But it wasn’t until his sophomore year, when he first took up wrestling, that Morse really started hitting Beast Mode.
Morse credits wrestling, and in particular coach Jeremy Hernandez, with helping him transform his body. After last football season, Morse checked in at 230 pounds, but shortly after that he was wrestling at 205 and even got down to 195 pounds.
Entering this football season Morse said he’s “a pretty solid 210.”
“When you’re eating right and you’re running so much and just drilling and drilling and drilling … it’s so easy to drop pounds like nothing,” said Morse, who is also a long-snapper for the Bears. “It’s kind of crazy to say I had that much weight.”
Stanton has noticed, too: “I don’t want to say he was roly-poly, but …,” his voice trailing off as a sly smile crossed his face.
At the start of each football season, Stanton would pencil in Morse, who is a nephew of former Billings Mustang and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, on the offensive line. Last season was no different, but an injury opened up the H-back/tight end spot and Morse stepped right in.
“He’s smart, he’s a 4.0 student, he picks everything up, and he competes,” Stanton said.
Stanton had other labels, too. He called Morse a “football player,” a “throwback,” and said Morse gets mad every time Stanton blows the whistle at practice to stop a play.
It’s all true, Morse said. After the Bears completed their scrimmage this past Friday, Morse was still amped up about getting to hit other players, even though he and most of the other starters had been on the sidelines for most of the end.
“I get chewed out all the time for tackling, because we’re not allowed to take anybody to the ground unless it’s like full live … and it’s never live, ever, unless it’s a game,” Morse said. “Like today is the first day we’ve taken the ball carrier to the ground since (June).”
You could sense the frustration — and also the joy — that football brings to Beast. And you know he’s going to savor these next few months.
Though quarterback Josh Erbacher (2,414 yards, 29 touchdowns) and running back Demarcus Carr (1,986 yards, 26 touchdowns) are among the returners, the Bears also graduated plenty of talent.
“We have some kids who are potential Division I athletes playing next to a kid who was a freshman last year,” Stanton said. “So, it’s going to be unique in that sense.”
Consider the Beast, for one, up for the task.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “I just don’t want it to end because I know it’s going to fly by. I know I’m going to be so sad when it’s over. But I just have to enjoy every moment and have fun with it.”
Frank Gogola of the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com contributed to this report
