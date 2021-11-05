BILLINGS — Fifth-ranked Helena Capital came off the bus swinging and scored the first two touchdowns. By the end of Friday night’s Class AA quarterfinal football playoff, however, all the numbers pointed in second-ranked Billings West’s favor.
Michael DeLeon had one of the best rushing games in Golden Bears’ history as West overtook the Bruins at the end of the first half and went on to win 49-28 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Bears (9-1) will have a return visitor from the capital city in next week’s semifinals. No. 3 Helena beat Bozeman 42-7 also on Friday night and will make the trip to Billings next week.
Helena will most likely have to find a way to cool off the Bears’ running game.
DeLeon rushed for 305 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 2-yard plunge with 33 seconds left in the first half that put the Bears up for good, 21-14. The 305 yards is the third-highest in school history, behind Jon Ueland’s 345 yards against Missoula Sentinel in 1994 and his 311-yard effort against Bozeman in 1993.
Though West coach Rob Stanton deemed DeLeon’s yardage total unofficial until the coaches re-stat the game after watching film, he knew what DeLeon accomplished was special.
“He gives a lot of credit to everybody else, but I think a lot of credit should go on (DeLeon’s) back, too,” Stanton said. “If he had 300 yards, I’ve never seen that before.”
DeLeon rushed for 184 yards when the teams met in early September, so the Bruins had to figure they’d get a big dose of him this game.
And even though the Bruins went up 14-0 early on a Tyler Kovich 20-yard catch from Joey Michelotti and a 17-yard run from Luke Sullivan, the Bears didn’t stray from that plan.
They kept handing the ball to DeLeon, who by halftime had 142 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
“It feels like I’m playing in college, honestly, I have the best (offensive) line,” DeLeon said. “I mean, they’re all over six foot and it’s just hard for other people to see me, so it’s pretty easy for me to get around them.”
With the score tied 14-14 late in the first half, Capital put together a good drive that had the Bruins with a first-and-goal at the West 5. On second-and-goal, Luke Tallman sacked Michelotti for a 10-yard loss and one play later it was fourth down at the 6.
Capital coach Kyle Mihelish elected to go for the touchdown, but West defensive back Caden Dowler wrapped up Sullivan short of the goal line after the Bruins running back caught a pass in the flat.
Nine plays later Dowler went up between two Capital defenders and hauled in a 50-yard bomb from quarterback Isaiah Claunch to the Capital 6, setting up DeLeon’s third TD of the half. West never looked back.
“I think we had the momentum back,” Stanton said, “but then that gave us a little bit more confidence.”
A Claunch-to-Max Murphy touchdown of 19 yards and an 18-yard scoring run from DeLeon put West in front 35-14 and the teams traded touchdowns from there.
Michelotti found Tom Carter for 23 yards and Eric Cockhill scored from 5 yards out for Capital’s other two TDs.
West answered each score, first with a 56-yard DeLeon run and then a 2-yard score from Seth Arnett.
Claunch completed 12 of 17 passes for 185 yards, and the Bears finished with 546 yards of total offense. Capital had 399 total yards, with Sullivan rushing for 148 yards on 20 carries and Michelotti throwing for 219 yards on 15-of-27 passing.
Capital finished its season 6-5.
“We had a lot of great moments, we played a lot of great, great football,” Bruins coach Kyle Mihelish said. “I think coming into the season, I think we were kind of down at the end of the pack. I think we were, I don’t know, 12th or 13th, kind of in there.
“We flew in under the radar. I thought our kids responded.”
