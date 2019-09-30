Last week’s high school football schedule featured several matchups between ranked opponents, and the 406mtsports.com rankings experienced some movement because of those results.
In Class AA, Butte (5-0) remained undefeated and No. 2 in the rankings after a 39-36 win Thursday over previously unbeaten Missoula Sentinel (4-1), which fell one spot to No. 4. Helena (4-1), which lost by eight points to Butte on Sept. 13, moved up two spots to No. 3 thanks to Friday’s 42-20 victory over Missoula Hellgate (3-1). Bozeman (4-1) fell one spot to No. 5 despite beating Great Falls 21-0 on Friday for its third shutout of the season. Top-ranked Billings West (4-0) had a bye last week.
In Class A, Hamilton (4-1) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 after beating then-No. 2 Frenchtown 34-25 on Friday. Miles City (4-0) and Dillon (4-1) each moved up one spot — to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively — following blowout wins on Friday. Frenchtown (4-1) dropped to No. 5. Top-ranked Billings Central handled Hardin 34-0.
In Class B, Fairfield (4-0) and Eureka (4-0) remained No. 1 and 2, respectively, while Red Lodge (5-0) and Manhattan (4-0) traded places. Red Lodge, now No. 3, earned a 35-0 victory at then-No. 6 Huntley Project (3-2) on Friday, while Manhattan cruised 42-0 past Whitehall (2-3). Glasgow (4-0) moved up three places to No. 5 following its fourth dominant win, 68-6 at Harlem. Columbus (2-2) cracked the rankings for the first time this season at No. 10, thanks to Friday’s 56-6 win at Anaconda (the Cougars opened the season with a 21-20 loss at Red Lodge).
Fort Benton (5-0) climbed two spots to No. 3 behind Fairview (5-0) and Alberton-Superior (5-0) in the 8-Man ranks. On Friday at home, the Longhorns won 46-35 over Great Falls Central (4-1), which fell from No. 3 to No. 7 in the rankings. West Yellowstone (5-0) continued its successful transition from 6-Man to 8-Man with a 48-30 win over St. Regis on Friday, and the Wolverines moved up five spots to No. 4. Thompson Falls (4-1) went from unranked to No. 6 thanks to its 64-24 win over defending state champion Drummond-Philipsburg (3-2), which was No. 4 last week. The Bluehawks’ only loss was 56-38 at Alberton-Superior on Sept. 13.
Wibaux (5-0), Big Sandy (5-0) and Hot Springs (5-0) remained atop the 6-Man rankings, while Power-Dutton-Brady (4-0) and Jordan (4-1) switched places at No. 4 and 5. Jordan fell despite a 45-42 victory Friday over Richey Lambert (3-2), which moved up one spot to No. 6. Westby-Grenora (4-1) jumped into the rankings at No. 7 after a 59-10 win over then No. 6 Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. The Thunder will play at Richey-Lambert on Friday.
Class AA
1. Billings West (4-0)
2. Butte (5-0)
3. Helena (4-1) (+2)
4. Missoula Sentinel (4-1) (-1)
5. Bozeman (4-1) (-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (4-0)
2. Hamilton (4-1) (+1)
3. Miles City (4-0) (+1)
4. Dillon (4-1) (+1)
5. Frenchtown (4-1) (-3)
Class B
1. Fairfield (4-0)
2. Eureka (4-0)
3. Red Lodge (5-0) (+1)
4. Manhattan (4-0) (-1)
5. Glasgow (4-0) (+3)
6. Missoula Loyola (3-2) (-1)
7. Townsend (4-1)
8. Florence (4-1) (+1)
9. Malta (4-0) (+1)
10. Columbus (2-2) (Not ranked last week)
8-Man
1. Fairview (5-0)
2. Clark Fork/Alberton-Superior (5-0)
3. Fort Benton (5-0) (+2)
4. West Yellowstone (5-0) (+5)
5. Centerville (4-1) (+1)
6. Thompson Falls (4-1) (Not ranked last week)
7. Great Falls Central (4-1) (-4)
8. Shelby (4-1) (-1)
9. Scobey (4-1) (+1)
10. Drummond-Philipsburg (3-2) (-6)
6-Man
1. Wibaux (5-0)
2. Big Sandy (5-0)
3. Hot Springs (5-0)
4. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-0) (+1)
5. Jordan (4-1) (-1)
6. Richey-Lambert (3-2) (+1)
7. Westby-Grenora (4-1) (Not ranked last week)
8. White Sulphur Springs (3-2)
9. Shields Valley (4-1)
10. Geraldine-Highwood (3-1)
