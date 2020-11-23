DIETRICH, Idaho – Second-ranked Dietrich made quick work of Mullan-St. Regis on Nov. 14, routing the fourth-ranked Tigers 64-0 in 1A Division II State semifinal.
The Tigers couldn’t get much going after making the 530-mile trek.
The North Star League champions committed a turnover on their first drive, setting up a quick Dietrich score. Dietrich, which would go on to defeat Carey 34-28 on Saturday for the state title, subsequently recovered an onside kick and scored on the ensuing possession.
The Blue Devils (10-0) never looked back.
Mullan-St. Regis (8-2), a team comprised primarily of underclassmen, was thwarted by Dietrich quarterback Brady Power.
Power, who beat the Tigers with his arm and feet, was even bigger on defense, totaling three interceptions.
