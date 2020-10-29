FRENCHTOWN — Duncan Richardson couldn’t abandon his family.
Not his actual family. They would’ve moved with him to Missoula if he decided to transfer from Frenchtown to Sentinel for his senior football season.
It was his buddies at Frenchtown, who might as well be considered family to him. He couldn’t leave them, even for the tempting chance to play at the highest level of high school football on a team that was the favorite to win a state championship, meaning he might get more college looks playing there.
“It’s a real brotherhood with my teammates. You can’t replace them,” Richardson said while looking out at his teammates practicing Wednesday as the Western No. 3 seed Broncs prepared for their State A quarterfinal game 6 p.m. Friday at Laurel, the Eastern No. 2 seed.
“We’re a very tight group. It’s irreplaceable. Playing with these guys my whole life, my heart was here.”
Richardson’s decision to stay at Frenchtown has been a boon for a Broncs team that was facing uncertainty after last season when it graduated a big senior class, lost its head coach to the college ranks and saw its best player transfer to another school.
He’s now in his fourth year as a starter for the Broncs, his second year as a two-way starter and is a nationally ranked tackler who has five college offers, including one Division I offer, as he’s matured into his 6-foot-3, 238-pound frame and into being a team leader.
“He’s a phenomenal kid,” Frenchtown coach Ryne Nelson said. “He checks all the boxes as far as what you’re looking for in an athlete and a football player. It’s easy for those kids to look at him, how he acts in the classroom, outside of the classroom and on the field. It just makes my job easy when you have a kid like him.”
Nelson and the Broncs nearly didn’t have him. Richardson had looked into transferring last winter for the possibility of going up against tougher competition and playing for a coach who was a former Division I player, which could potentially mean getting more offers from college teams.
His father, who’s in construction, and his mother, a nurse, looked into the feasibility of moving to Missoula. The move would cause financial strain, but they would've found a way to make it work so Richardson could be in Sentinel’s district if going there is what he really wanted to do.
Richardson decided to stay home at Frenchtown. It’s the school where his father played football for former Broncs coach Tim Racicot and the place he got started in the sport as a youngster before first playing tackle football suiting up for the Missoula Youth Football Ravens in fourth grade.
“It was a fairly serious conversation, but it just didn’t feel right to me,” Richardson said. “In my heart, I always belonged here.”
He expanded on that, saying: “It ultimately came down to me staying here and being with my boys. Financially, it wouldn't really be possible, but I already decided it wasn't for me. Didn't really want to leave.”
The lure of transferring to get college looks came about from Richardson’s desire to play beyond high school, which he recognized might be a possibility last year. It was his first year starting on the defensive line in addition to the offensive line, and he broke out with 120 tackles to rank tied for 84th in the nation among 11-man players listed as defensive linemen, defensive tackles or defensive ends, according to stats submitted on MaxPreps.
He ranked ninth in the country among 11-man players listed as defensive linemen. That’s a more apt description of his role because he moves around the line from nose tackle to being an edge rusher, showing his versatility.
“I just love that it’s a fistfight every play,” Richardson said, slightly pausing before adding, “and it’s legal.”
He’s followed up that breakout year by racking up 97 tackles to rank sixth in the nation among 11-man players classified as a defensive lineman, defensive tackle or defensive end, and first among defensive linemen. It's partly a product of his improving play and that some states aren't playing this fall.
In Montana alone, Richardson is tied for third in tackles regardless of position or classification, and his 15 tackles for loss are tied for fourth in the state.
“You look at his stats, and he’s having a phenomenal year, so he’s going to get his opportunities in college no matter what,” said Nelson, who took an assistant job at Tech last offseason before coming back to Frenchtown. “Whether he’s here or he was there (at Sentinel), he’s going to be playing in college on Saturday.”
Richardson has earned offers from Div. I Valparaiso, Div. II University of Mary and Frontier Conference schools Tech, Western and Carroll. He enjoys playing defensive line, which is the position schools are primarily recruiting him to play.
Nelson raved about Richardson's hands and thought he could play tight end because of his experience blocking as an offensive lineman.
“Just how versatile he is, it doesn’t matter where we put him, he’s going to be productive and do his job,” Nelson said. “He’s always been a fundamental football player. Just getting bigger and stronger, that’s how you can become a game changer in terms of production. That’s what set him apart.”
Richardson has made a fearsome twosome with linebacker Tel Arthur, who’s ranked as the No. 11 recruit in the state for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. They’ve played together since grade school and are two of the senior leaders on the team.
On offense, Richardson plays center, creating running lanes for Arthur. On defense, if Richardson isn’t tackling opposing players, he’s eating up double teams and even the occasional triple team to allow Arthur free paths to get tackles from his inside linebacker position.
“He’s an animal,” Arthur said of Richardson. “One of the strongest kids I’ve ever met. He’s just got a motor that doesn’t stop. It doesn’t matter if he’s going to the quarterback or if he’s trying to chase someone else, he’s just always going. He’s just a straight animal.”
There’s no guarantee Richardson would’ve got the same playing time or posted the same production in Class AA. That was part of the conversation Nelson had with him last December. He might have played a minor part on a loaded Sentinel team, but he’s been an undeniable part of Frenchtown’s success.
Transferring is now a long-gone thought, and Richardson holds no ill will toward his friend and former Bronc Jace Klucewich, who became the latest small-school standout to transfer to Sentinel in recent years, joining Jaxon Lee (Flint Creek) and Brock Field (St. Regis).
Both the Broncs and Spartans are into their respective classification’s quarterfinals, and for Richardson, experiencing this level of success with the teammates he calls his brothers makes it just a bit sweeter.
“It definitely does feel good,” Richardson said. “I’ve been on four teams, and this is the closest group. I think just growing up playing with each other, we never really separated. We’ve always been the same group. It’s just a great group.”
