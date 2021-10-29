GREAT FALLS – If there are four football teams in the Western AA conference better than Helena Capital, then their rivals from Eastern AA don’t want to play them.
Certainly not if the Bruins keep playing the way they did Friday afternoon anyway.
Coach Kyle Mihelish’s Bruins, who had lost their last two Western AA games and struggled to a 5-4 record in the regular season, blasted Great Falls CMR 45-7 Friday at breezy Memorial Stadium to eliminate the Rustlers (5-5) from the playoff picture.
And it could have been even worse.
Capital had two TDs called back because of penalties and didn’t even try to score in the final 10 minutes after the 35-point “mercy rule” kicked in after three quarters, as the referees used a running clock.
“Our kids came out and played well," Mihelish said. "Defensively we did a good job on the quarterback and the run game. Offensively we moved the ball, we were consistent. We stayed ahead of the chains. We threw the ball well, we ran the ball well. Credit to the offensive line. (Luke) Sullivan and (Dylan) Graham played well. (Joey) Michelotti managed the game well tonight.”
It was a deeply disappointing end to a season that started out well for coach Dennis Morris and his Rustlers, who were once 5-1 before dropping their last four games.
The Bruins played a near-flawless first half as they scored on five of their six possessions, taking a 31-0 lead.
And they did it with excellent play on offense, defense and special teams.
Running backs Luke Sullivan and Dylan Graham combined for 120 yards on 14 carries without a negative play, as Graham scored on a 1-yard plunge. Junior quarterback Joey Michelotti added 68 yards through the air, hitting Tom Carter on an 11-yard TD pass and scoring once himself on a short keeper.
The defense produced two interceptions and a fumble recovery that effectively kept the Rustlers from mounting any sustained drive after the opening minutes. Cole Soper and Joey Lauerman each intercepted passes, including one after a fake punt.
The Bruins’ special teams added a TD in the second quarter when a CMR punt went straight up in the air and was recovered in the end zone by a surprised – and delighted – Tucker Zanto.
Capital tacked on three points late in the half on a 27-yard field goal by Kevin LaChere, who also booted all four extra points and was outstanding on kickoffs.
CMR’s only solid offensive foray in the first half came on the opening drive, as junior QB Cole Taylor found Gus Nunez on a 33-yard pass. But Trey Mans hooked his 32-yard field goal attempt wide left into a stiff wind.
Capital also dominated the third period but scored only once, on a 1-yard run by Michelotti. The signal-caller also fired a 1-yard TD pass to Kovick on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Bruins went up 45-0, activating the running play clock.
Russell appeared to finally get on the scoreboard on their next possession as Taylor connected with senior wideout Raef Newbrough on a 77-yard play, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty.
Taylor then completed passes to Nunez and Newbrough to get inside the Capital 25, but was sacked on third down. But he scrambled to find Simonson for a first-down aerial at the Bruins’ 17. Simonson followed that reception with a 17-yard gain up the middle to give CMR its only score with 5:58 to play.
Simonson finished with 45 yards on 14 tough carries, and Taylor produced 44 yards on the ground and 65 through the air.
“Our backs found the holes and we did a good job kicking out on the line of scrimmage," Mihelish said. "I think right now they say we had 197 yards rushing.”
Capital enjoyed almost a 200-yard advantage in total offense and suffered just one turnover. The Bruins will find out Saturday who their next opponent will be in the quarterfinals.
“That’s what we talked about after the game on the field," Mihelish said. "We said, ‘hey this is great, great first win, we’re 1-0 in the playoffs but this is something we have to continue.’ It just can’t be that we're good one week and we stumble the next. We’ve got to be a consistent football team. I know we’re going to go on the road again, but we’ve gotta be ready to go.
"It just isn’t what we’ve done. We’ve battled with the big dogs, but Sentinel handled us and we couldn’t score against Helena High. We’ve got to be able to put together a full game against a very good opponent.”
— Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com reporter Daniel Shepard contributed to this story.
