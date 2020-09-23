BILLINGS — Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser has committed to play college football at the University of Montana.

Capser made the announcement via social media Wednesday morning.

“Excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB!” Capser wrote on his Twitter account. “Can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Capser is so far the fifth in-state player to commit to the Griz for their 2021 recruiting class. The others are Havre linebacker Kellen Detrick and the Missoula Sentinel trio of athlete Jace Klucewich, wide receiver T.J. Rausch and linebacker Geno Leonard.

A senior for the Rams, Capser is so far 7 for 8 on extra-point attempts through two games this season. He has yet to make a field goal. Capser is averaging 58.7 yards per kickoff with six touchbacks.

In his career, the strong-legged Capser is 146 of 156 on PATs. Unofficially, it's the most extra-point makes in state history. He is also 9 of 19 on field goal attempts, with a career long of 42 yards. He has 17 career touchbacks on kickoffs.

Capser is an all-state performer in both football and soccer.

Billings Central is 2-0 entering this week’s rivalry game at Laurel (2-0).

Capser has participated in the Kohl's Professional Camps for kicking prospects, most recently the National Scholarship Camp and the Kohl's Showcase in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past summer. 

On a five-star scale, Kohl's has graded Capser as a 4.5-star placekicker and and 3.5-star punter.

This story will be updated

Email Greg Rachac at Greg.Rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

Tags

Load comments