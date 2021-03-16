BILLINGS — The thought of being a head football coach had really never crossed Rick Dees’ mind.
As an assistant first for Jim Stanton, who went on to coach at Billings Central, and later Jay Santy (in two different stints) at Huntley Project, Dees figured he was in the right place as an offensive coordinator.
Things changed, though, for Dees when Santy decided to step down for a second time following the 2020 season. Dees took inventory of where the Red Devils’ program was, and decided he should give it a shot.
So, last month, after the Project school board approved his hiring to replace Santy, Dees was in a spot in which he never really thought he’d be. Though he’s happy to be there.
“I looked at the coaches we could have on staff and I looked at the kids coming up, and I thought we can really do something with these guys,” Dees said.
The Red Devils played just five games last season, limited because of multiple game cancellations due to COVID-19. Project finished 3-2, including a first-round playoff loss, and after two seasons in his second stint as head coach, Santy decided it was time to step aside.
No longer in the Project school district — Santy is an instructor with the health and human performance department at Montana State Billings — Santy felt not being in the high school building was a hindrance to the program’s success. Santy, who retired the first time after the 2011 season but returned in 2019, also wanted to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, whom he said are “scattered” throughout the state.
“Rick and I had a couple long talks the last couple years and I thought he started feeling comfortable with the idea of being a head coach,” Santy said. “So I just kind of said, 'OK, Rick, well it’s yours now because I’m done.' I’m glad Rick stepped up. I think he feels confident he can do it.”
Dees began coaching in the Project system in 1993 as the junior high coach. He later joined the high school staff under Stanton and was offensive coordinator from 2003-2010 for the Red Devils’ dominant run in the 2000s when Santy compiled an 82-18 record, which included back-to-back Class B state titles in 2008 and '09.
Dees took a break after the '10 season to watch his son Taylor play football at Montana State, and returned with Santy in 2019. The Red Devils went 6-3 in ’19, losing out in the first round of the playoffs, and also had a first-round exit this past fall.
The Class B football landscape has changed since the previous decade when the Red Devils were one of its dominant programs. The balance of power has shifted to other areas of the state, and offenses are more pass-oriented, even at the B level.
While the Red Devils have still been successful in recent seasons, Dees sees there is room for the program to grow. He thinks he’s part of the solution to get the Red Devils back to the days when they consistently made deep postseason runs.
“I always wanted to get us back to where we were, you know, our first stint, where we were a pretty dominant team there for a few years,” Dees said. “We were always in the quarters, the semis or in the championship, and that’s kind of what I want to do for this program is bring that back.
“With the kids we have coming up and the coaches we have out there, I really think we have a shot at being competitive again like we were back then. I don’t want to just, you know, coach to say, 'OK, I was the head coach.' I want to really build it into a program again.”
Santy began his career coaching 8-Man football at Sunburst, where he spent three seasons. Overall, Santy retires with an overall record of 105-31 and 91-23 at Project.
“I’m looking forward to watching and enjoying the Red Devils from beyond the fence,” Santy said. “I think they’ll do well. We’ve got good kids coming up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.