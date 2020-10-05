BILLINGS — Several teams ascended the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings after impressive wins last week.
Billings West was No. 4 in last week’s Class AA rankings, two spots behind Billings Senior. The Golden Bears replaced their crosstown rival at No. 2 this week thanks to their 41-14 win over the Broncs, who fell to No. 5.
The Class A rankings remained the same, but Class B experienced several shakeups, including at the top.
Manhattan moved up one spot to No. 1, trading places with Fairfield, which didn’t play last week because its scheduled opponent, Big Timber, had a case of COVID-19 in its school (one of at least 12 games last week to be canceled for coronavirus-related reasons). Fairfield wasn’t punished in the rankings for its cancellation. Rather, Manhattan was rewarded for its 58-6 win over Columbus, which fell four spots to No. 10. Manhattan beat now-No. 4 Florence-Carlton 35-29 to begin the season.
Huntley Project also moved up two spots to No. 8 in Class B following its 40-8 win over Baker.
The 8-Man rankings mostly remained the same but changed in the middle thanks to Fairview’s 40-8 win over Westby-Grenora, which dropped two spots to No. 7. Scobey and Fairview each moved up one, to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
The bottom half of the 6-Man rankings were almost completely overhauled, with four teams jumping into the top 10. White Sulphur Springs, one of six remaining undefeated 6-Man teams, went from unranked to No. 6. Savage traded places with Richey-Lambert at No. 7 after a 64-13 win over the Fusion, who fell out of the rankings. Bridger is now No. 9 after knocking off previous No. 6 Broadview-Lavina 50-25, and Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap jumped in at No. 10 following a 44-19 win over previous No. 9 Roy-Winifred.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)
2. Billings West (4-0) (+2)
3. Helena (4-0)
4. Kalispell Glacier (4-0)
5. Billings Senior (3-1) (-3)
Class A
1. Hamilton (6-0)
2. Miles City (4-0)
3. Billings Central (3-0)
4. Dillon (4-1)
5. Laurel (3-1)
Class B
1. Manhattan (5-0) (+1)
2. Fairfield (3-0) (-1)
3. Glasgow (6-0)
4. Florence-Carlton (5-1)
5. Malta (3-0)
6. Bigfork (3-2) (+1)
7. Townsend (5-1) (+1)
8. Huntley Project (3-1) (+2)
9. Eureka (3-2)
10. Columbus (3-2) (-4)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (5-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (5-0)
3. Thompson Falls (6-0)
4. Joliet (4-0)
5. Scobey (5-1) (+1)
6. Fairview (4-1) (+1)
7. Westby-Grenora (5-1) (-2)
8. Belt (4-1)
9. Charlo (4-1)
10. Shelby (4-1)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (4-0)
2. Hot Springs (2-0)
3. Shields Valley (6-0)
4. Froid-Lake (4-0)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0)
6. White Sulphur Springs (2-0) (Previously unranked)
7. Savage (4-1) (Previously unranked)
8. Harlowton-Ryegate (4-1) (+2)
9. Bridger (3-1) (Previously unranked)
10. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (4-2) (Previously unranked)
