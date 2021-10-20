BOZEMAN – Top-ranked and defending state champion Froid-Lake demolished Bainville 48-14 in high school football Wednesday afternoon to finish the regular season unbeaten and extend its winning streak to 19 games.
The Redhawks (9-0), winners of the 6-Man East, jumped to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and extended it to 36-0 by halftime. Bainville finished its season 3-6.
Also Wednesday, No. 3 Power-Dutton-Brady secured first place in the 6-Man North by overpowering No. 10 Big Sandy 44-0. The Titans finish the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the division; Big Sandy fell to 5-3, 4-1.
In 8-Man action, No. 7 Joliet (6-1, 5-1) held off unranked Sheridan 20-14 in a battle for second place in the South behind Park City. Sheridan (5-2, 4-2) had been ranked for much of the season.
