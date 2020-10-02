MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky hung around in the first half, but Class AA No. 1 Missoula Sentinel topped the Eagles 42-7 at Missoula County Stadium Friday for the Spartans first crosstown football win of the year.
The missed opportunities stacked up for Big Sky in the first half after a fiery Spartan start. The Spartans only led 14-0 at halftime and before the game, head coach Dane Oliver said he was proud of how his team has been responding when things did not go their way.
Few things have not gone Sentinel’s way this year, but the 14-point first half was the fewest they’ve scored in the opening two quarters this season.
“Big Sky always plays with a great tenacity and they’re scrappy and they put us in some difficult situations,” Oliver said. “That’s what the game of football is all about.”
The first five minutes of the game, however, were about as picture perfect as Sentinel could have asked for.
The Spartans plowed their way down the field in just 2:20 on their opening possession and Charlie Kirgan scored the opening score, a 4-yard jaunt into the end zone.
After the first of two Big Sky fumbles on kickoffs, Sentinel quarterback Dayton Bay found fellow quarterback Camden Sirmon, who found another former quarterback, Zac Crews, for a double-pass touchdown that made it 14-0 less than four minutes into the game.
“We talk about team football and we want to live out what we’re preaching,” Oliver said. “And so if we’re going to do that, we have to put the kids in spots where they can execute things.”
It was a 34-yard strike and the play — which is out of formation called “dos” because it includes two quarterbacks — is something Sentinel has been working on for a while. With quarterbacks of Bay and Sirmon’s caliber both on the roster, it makes it a little easier to call those sort of plays.
“I love when it happens like that, it’s always special,” Spartan wide receiver Haiden Crews said. “You always remember those.”
It was exactly the start Sentinel was looking for, but Big Sky had its chances to pull closer in the first half. After the Eagles regrouped after the nightmare start, they began to move the ball fairly effectively in the late first and then through the second quarter.
Big Sky quarterback Colter Janacaro was the main driver of the offense and is a critical part of the defense, often playing as a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker.
“I was really happy with our first half. The kids came out and played the best football we've played to date and our kids were ready,” Big Sky head coach Matt Johnson said. “And like I told them after, we put it all together we build on that we got a good opportunity to end the season with three wins.”
Following the double pass, the Eagles drove over 60 yards, but got stuck in the red zone. Sentinel failed on a fourth down conversion after Big Sky failed on one of its own and the Eagles had a chance to get on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.
Sentinel, however, stuffed them four times within the five-yard line, including a play that was snapped from just about six inches away from the goal line.
“I thought every time we got the ball, we moved it pretty well,” Johnson said. “And a couple times we didn’t capitalize, but we were putting ourselves in good position. A couple little errors here and there. But overall, I thought we played fairly clean and then defensively I thought really gave ourselves a chance.”
The second half saw Sentinel rattle off several touchdowns in the first four minutes of the third quarter, putting the game out of reach. Sirmon had two rushing scores in the third quarter, while Bay had another. Soren Syvrud also scored on the ground for Sentinel, while Janacaro scored on a four-yard run in the middle of the third quarter.
Sentinel, the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, moves to 4-0 while Big Sky drops to 1-3. Sentinel and Hellgate square off next week at Washington-Stadium, while Big Sky will face Capital at Missoula County Stadium.
