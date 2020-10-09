MISSOULA — Four days before Missoula Sentinel's 64-0 win over crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate on Friday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Spartans sat down for a Monday team meeting.
Head coach Dane Oliver called it "renewed focus" and that they wanted to play more deliberately. Defensive standout Charlie Kirgan said it was a powerful meeting and that assistant coach Pete Joseph talked at length about having wisdom over being wise, with the point being that wisdom lasts forever.
Whatever was said in that meeting, it worked. Sentinel looked every bit like the Class AA state title favorite against Hellgate after a win over Missoula Big Sky a week ago where the team felt like they could have played better.
Sentinel won that game 42-7, but led 14-0 at half and missed a few opportunities.
"Last week when we played against Big Sky, we thought we played alright, but not all the way to our potential," Kirgan said. "It was just a good talk and we all felt really good about it after."
That showed from the start of Sentinel's win and are now guaranteed a playoff spot for the second-straight season. Sentinel, who is ranked No. 1 in the latest 406mtsports.com poll, is now 5-0 on the year while Hellgate drops to 1-4.
Hellgate simply had no answers for the Spartan offensive attack and could not complete passes down the field throughout the game, which has been its bread and butter this season. In the first half alone, the Spartans had 367 yards of offense to Hellgate's 19 and the Knights were 0 of 7 on third downs over those first two quarters.
Sentinel's two-quarterback attack again worked to perfection, as Camden Sirmon and Dayton Bay combined to go 21 of 24 through the air for 238 yards and four total passing scores.
Sirmon also had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, the second of which was an impressive 39-yard scamper down the right sideline for his eighth score on the ground this year.
Bay completed all 12 passes he threw against the Knights and had two of the passing scores.
Sentinel took an early 14-0 lead just over three minutes into the game. A 4 play, 61 yard opening drive saw Daniel Difort, who is listed as an offensive lineman, got into the end zone for the first time this year when he rumbled in from two yards out.
Sentinel recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and after a short drive, Sirmon found the endzone for his first score of the day. It was very similar to how the Spartans started last Friday's game against Big Sky, only this time the they did not wait until the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Hellgate failed to convert all seven third-down conversion attempts in the first half and Sentinel had the advantage in field position throughout the evening. Bay completed touchdown passes to TJ Rausch and Charlie Kirgan to make it 28-0, before Sirmon's 39-yard touchdown carry.
A touchdown rush from Donovan South and a Jace Klucewich 23-yard catch off a ball from Sirmon finished out the first-half scoring.
"We came in Monday with a renewed focus and talked about being deliberate in practice," Oliver said. "The kids responded and I'm happy to see that show up on film."
Hellgate was limited to just 39 offensive yards on the night while Sentinel piled up 236 on the ground and another 238 through the air. The Spartans did not turn the ball over and forced four turnovers of their own to go along with four sacks.
Charlie Kirgan had three tackles, was credited with two sacks and also had an interception and a touchdown reception on the evening for the Spartans. Klucewich and Haiden Crews each had five catches to lead the Spartans receivers.
"I was pretty happy to play a little linebacker and with that sack I got," Kirgen said. "I played linebacker my freshman year before I got moved to defensive line. I was happy to make a little bit of a difference in the game.
Knights quarterback Dante Maiuri was 8 of 27 passing for 43 yards. Hellgate was again without starting running back and hybrid linebacker/defensive end Jake Sweatland who was injured on the second play of last Friday's game against Kalispell Glacier. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
The Knights have been hampered by injuries and players missing time due to COVID-19 testing and quarantining as close contacts. Hellgate had 28 players dressed for the start of the game on Friday night.
Next up for the Spartans is an important game against Helena High, as both teams will be 5-0. Hellgate will be on the road for a game at Capital, as the Bruins are coming off a 28-12 win over Big Sky.
