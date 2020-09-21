Sentinel's Joe Weida

Tight end Joe Weida helped Missoula Sentinel shut out Helena Capital on Friday.

BILLINGS — The top-ranked teams in the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings continued to prove their supremacy last week.

On Friday, Class A No. 1 Hamilton handled then-No. 3 Dillon 37-14 at home to remain undefeated. Dillon dropped to No. 4 behind Laurel, which will host Billings Central this Friday. Central replaced Libby at No. 5 in Class A.

The No. 1 team in 8-Man, Fort Benton, rolled 50-24 at Belt, which fell from No. 6 to No. 8 in the rankings this week.

Fairfield remained atop the Class B standings despite a 30-24 win over unranked Conrad on Friday. Conrad was a tough out the week before in an 8-6 loss to now-No. 5 Malta, but the Cowboys also lost 36-8 to No. 3 Glasgow three weeks ago.

Florence-Carlton beat Bigfork 33-14 last week and replaced the Vikings at No. 4 in the Class B rankings. The Falcons’ only loss came in week two against No. 2 Manhattan.

Missoula Sentinel, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, improved to 2-0 after beating Helena Capital 35-0 on Friday.

In 6-Man, No. 1 Big Sandy continued its dominant season with a 68-13 victory over Box Elder.

NOTE: Last week’s 8-Man rankings included the St. Regis-Mullan cooperative at No. 8. While St. Regis is a Montana school, Mullan is located in Idaho, and the co-op plays in an Idaho conference. Due in part to input from readers, 406mtsports.com decided to exclude St. Regis-Mullan from the rankings going forward. But the Tigers are ranked elsewhere — No. 4 in Class 1A Division II (the smallest classification) in the Idaho state media poll.

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Billings Senior (2-0) (+1)

3. Helena (2-0) (-1)

4. Billings West (2-0)

5. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Miles City (2-0)

3. Laurel (2-0) (+1)

4. Dillon (3-1) (-1)

5. Billings Central (2-0) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Fairfield (3-0)

2. Manhattan (3-0)

3. Glasgow (4-0)

4. Florence-Carlton (3-1) (+1)

5. Malta (2-0) (+1)

6. Columbus (2-1) (+1)

7. Red Lodge (3-1) (+1)

8. Bigfork (2-2) (-4)

9. Townsend (3-1)

10. Eureka (3-1)

8-Man

1. Fort Benton (4-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (3-0)

3. Fairview (3-0)

4. Thompson Falls (4-0)

5. Joliet (3-0)

6. Westby-Grenora (4-0) (+1)

7. Charlo (4-0) (+2)

8. Belt (3-1) (-2)

9. Scobey (3-1) (Previously unranked)

10. Twin Bridges (2-1) (Previously unranked)

6-Man

1. Big Sandy (3-0)

2. Hot Springs (2-0)

3. Shields Valley (4-0)

4. Richey-Lambert (4-0)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

6. Broadview-Lavina (3-0) (+1)

7. Froid-Lake (3-0) (+1)

8. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (3-1) (-2)

9. Roy-Winifred (3-1)

10. Harlowton-Ryegate (3-1)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Jordan Hansen, Chris Peterson, Lindsay Rossmiller and Jeff Welsch contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

 

