RED LODGE — Owen Reynolds, Chase Cook and Skyler Quenzer scored two touchdowns apiece as No. 10 Red Lodge coasted to a 40-3 Eastern B football victory over Shepherd on Thursday night.
Reynolds had TD runs of 18 yards and 2 yards and also tossed a 16-yard scoring strike to Quenzer for the first-place Rams (5-2, 4-0). Cook, who rushed for 138 yards on 12 carries, had an 11-yard score in the third quarter and a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Quenzer, who rushed for 87 yards on 15 carries, also scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter.
Colter Zink's 27-yard field goal in the second quarter accounted for the Mustangs (2-6, 1-3) scoring. Zink also ran for 62 yards on nine carries.
Huntley Project (5-2, 3-0) is a half-game behind Red Lodge in the East.
