BILLINGS — Michael DeLeon took the handoff and immediately ran into a wall of Bozeman Hawks.
The play started at the Hawks’ 5-yard line as the first-half clock wound down, and if DeLeon didn’t get in the end zone, Billings West was going to run out of time to run another play.
With seemingly nowhere to go, DeLeon did what all good running backs do.
“I kinda just closed my eyes and hoped for the best,” he said in jest.
Things turned out for the best, at least for No. 2 West, as DeLeon, with a little help from his teammates, dragged several Bozeman defenders into the end zone with him to help the Golden Bears eventually go on to a 23-19 win over No. 4 Bozeman in the Class AA regular-season finale.
West (7-0) will be the top seed from the East in the upcoming playoffs and will receive a first-round bye. Bozeman (4-2) will host Great Falls CMR next weekend.
For the first time this season, the Bears had to scratch and claw their way to a win. Both teams consistently drove the ball between the 10s, and it wasn’t until Taco Dowler hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Claunch for a 23-19 lead with 5:06 to play that things seemed in hand.
Even then West still had to make a defensive stand as the Hawks drove from their 37 to inside the Bears’ 35. Riley Bergeson made a big defensive play to force fourth down, and on the next play Kenneth Eiden couldn’t haul in a pass from quarterback Jordan Jones. Had the pair connected, it would been a first down.
The Bears took over at their 33 and finally clinched things when DeLeon slashed his way for a 21-yard gain on 3rd-and-16 to send West into victory formation for the final snaps.
“That was a great high school football game,” Bozeman coach Levi Wesche said. “We battled with what is probably the best football team in the state. I thought our kids battled, man. There was no quit there at all.”
Bozeman’s Elijah Eckles kicked four field goals, including a 41-yarder with 5:49 to play that gave the Hawks a 19-16 lead.
But Dowler returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards, and two plays later Claunch lofted a perfect ball to Dowler covering 23 yards for the game’s final score.
“We came through, and that’s a good sign for us,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “We had some bad things happen in the kicking game (a missed extra point and field goal) but we had a couple kids making plays at the end of the game, so we’re tickled pink with that.”
Eckles also kicked field goals of 31, 33 and 34 yards for the Hawks. Eidens caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Jones that gave the Hawks a 13-10 lead before DeLeon’s 5-yard romp sent the Bears leading 16-13 into the half.
DeLeon rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries. Jaymn Medlock and Neil Daily had interceptions for the Bears, while Bozeman’s Tucker MacBeth and Reece Stanish had interceptions. Spencer Berger hit a 26-yard field goal for West.
“It was a crazy game,” DeLeon said. “We were back and forth. It was just a good game. It was the toughest opponent so far, getting us ready for the playoffs. We’re glad we won the game.”
