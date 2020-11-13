BILLINGS — The Billings West Golden Bears are in the Class AA state championship football game for the second time in three seasons.
Taco Dowler’s 96-yard kick return and a defense that had its backs to the goal line nearly the entire second half but didn't buckle helped make the difference in Friday night’s 24-17 semifinal win over the Bozeman Hawks at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Bears, No. 2 in the final 406mtsports.com rankings, will play host to top-ranked Missoula Sentinel next Friday night. Both teams are 9-0.
“Some people were penciling that game in,” West coach Rob Stanton said about the impending championship game, “but we weren’t. We had to get by (Bozeman) and we barely did. Hopefully it makes us better next week.”
For the second time this season, the No. 5 Hawks and Bears played a one-possession game. West won 23-19 last month on a touchdown with about five minutes to play, and the Hawks kept knocking on the door this time to try and tie things up.
One Hawks’ drive was thwarted at the West 8 when Riley Bergeson made a fourth-down tackle with over three minutes to go. But West was forced to punt for the sixth time in the second half, and the Hawks took over at their own 48 with 1:13 to play but no timeouts.
But the Hawks couldn’t get anything going on their final possession, and Bergeson broke up a fourth-down pass. West ran one victory formation play before celebrating.
“We were going up against a great offense but we had a lot of guys step up at crunch time,” Bergeson said. “A lot of amazing players on our team. I’m so thankful I’m surrounded by these guys because these guys are really digging deep in these final moments and their getting it done.”
Bozeman, which trailed 17-10 at the half, started six of its seven second-half possessions near midfield or inside West territory, but cashed in only once on a 1-yard plunge by Luke Fedyk.
The Hawks ended their season with a 7-3 record, with two of those losses to the Bears.
“I knew we fell short in the end, but I couldn’t be more proud of our effort and the way we approached this week and this game,” Bozeman coach Levi Wesche said. “Shoot, they’re a great team, very deserving. Obviously, they earned this win, you can’t take anything away from them.
“They’re well-coached, they have a lot of playmakers. Their kids play hard the entire game. I feel the same way about our kids. We just didn’t get the win tonight.”
Fedyk’s dive tied the score at 17-17, but moments later Dowler caught the ensuing kick to his right, found a seam, and he was gone. The Bears quickly regained the lead 24-17.
Dowler also had two tackles late in the game to force a fourth-down play. Both times, the Hawks failed to convert.
“Taco is unbelievable,” Stanton said. “He’s just a kid that refuses to lose. He just refuses to lose.”
Bozeman scored on its first possession of the game on a 23-yard pass from Jordan Jones to Tucker MacBeth. West’s Michael DeLeon tied it up on a 1-yard score, and West took the lead on a 21-yard field goal from Spencer Berger.
The Bears built the lead to 17-7 on another DeLeon touchdown, this time nine yards. Elijah Eckles’ 32-yard field brought the Hawks within 17-10 late in the first half.
DeLeon finished with 72 yards on 12 carries. Isaiah Claunch completed 13 of 22 passes for 121 yards, 68 of them to Dowler.
Bozeman’s Jess Wantenbarger carried the ball 19 times for 105 yards, and Jones finished 11 of 25 for 113 yards and the one TD. He was also intercepted by Neil Daily.
Bozeman was the defending state champion. The Bears won the state title in 2018.
“It was a typical West-Bozeman game,” Stanton said. “They’re tough, they’re very physical. We struggled on offense and the defense picked it up for us and made some plays for us at the end.
“Bozeman’s a really talented team, so it’s fun to get a win. I’m glad we’ve got one more (game.)”
