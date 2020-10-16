BILLINGS — Miles City junior Aidan Cline made a long reception and had one defender to beat in the final minute of Friday’s game against Billings Central. That one defender, sophomore Kade Boyd, punched the ball out of Cline’s hands around Central’s five-yard line.
A few players had a chance to recover the loose ball, but of course it was Central senior Derek Damjanovich who jumped on it. It was his fourth takeaway of the game, a personal record.
It was a perfect end to a perfect game for the Rams, who beat the defending Class A state champion Cowboys 42-0 on a rainy night at Lockwood Stadium. Central (5-0), which is No. 3 in
the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, was celebrating Senior Night, and seniors starred in the dominant Eastern A-clinching win over the No. 2 Cowboys (5-1).
The Rams have now defeated both of the teams that appeared in last year's State A title game. They won 28-14 at Laurel
on Sept. 25. Last year, Central lost 33-0 to Laurel and 41-10 at Miles City in consecutive weeks.
"This is kind of our revenge season," said Central senior wide receiver/defensive back Regan LaFontaine. "We deserve it. We've been working for this for four years."
LaFontaine and Damjanovich expected to win Friday’s game, but they didn’t foresee a six-touchdown shutout, not even in the first half.
Central went three-and-out on the opening drive, and the Cowboys immediately gained some yards. But senior quarterback Carson Hunter dropped a shotgun snap, and Damjanovich jumped on it. A few plays later, Damjanovich rushed 21 yards for the game’s first score.
Damjanovich recovered another Hunter fumble later in the half, and fellow senior Brock Ping rushed for a six-yard touchdown to make it 14-0, which was the score at the half. One play before Ping’s TD, LaFontaine made a juggling catch on fourth down.
The Rams knew a win, let alone a blowout, was not a foregone conclusion as they sat in the locker room at halftime. The Cowboys drove into the red zone toward the end of the first half, and they had possession to begin the second.
Damjanovich came through once again, intercepting a Hunter pass and returning it 17 yards for a TD less than a minute into the third quarter.
Central slammed the game shut after that. Damjanovich rushed for another touchdown, and fellow senior Marcus Wittman threw for two: a nine-yarder to Junior Brackenridge and a 76-yarder to LaFontaine.
The clock was running throughout the fourth quarter.
Central’s defense was dominant in every phase. The Rams pressured Hunter all night thanks to a strong pass rush and smothering coverage. Miles City’s running game struggled to gain any yards.
“Their defense did a good job giving us a bunch of different looks,” said Miles City coach Jeff Regan. “They controlled the line of scrimmage pretty good.”
After the game ended, Central’s players put their hands together to form what looked like the letter ‘O.’ The gesture was meant to symbolize donuts, which are their reward whenever they record a shutout.
“The end goal was to not let them score on us and get donuts,” Damjanovich said. “Last year, we didn’t play so great. This year, we came and whooped them, so I’m happy.”
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) passes during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Carson Hunter (11) passes during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Brock Ping (34) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Damian Leidholt (20) catches a pass during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
A pass deflects off of Billings Central's Regan LaFontaine's (8) fingertips as Miles City's Carson Hunter (11) and Miles City's Brenan Hager (33) defend, but LaFontaine is able to come down with the deflected ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Brock Ping (34) jumps a defender during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Jayden Venable (13) catches a pass during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) breaks up a pass intended for Miles City's Dalton Tvedt (34) during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Regan LaFontaine catches a ball which was deflected off of his fingertips as Miles City's Carson Hunter defends during a Class A football game at Lockwood Stadium on Friday.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Carson Hunter (11) looks to pass during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Camden Capser celebrates with his teammates after the Rams trounced No. 2 Miles City 42-0 on Friday night. Capser was 6-for-6 on extra points for No. 3 Billings Central just hours after scoring two goals for the Rams boys in a Class A soccer playoff win.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) jumps on Billings Central's Brock Ping (34) in the final seconds of the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) has a clear path to the end zone during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Damian Leidholt (20) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Members of the Billings Central student section give high-fives to Billings Central's players after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) dives into the end zone during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) leads his teammates in a prayer after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) makes a doughnut sign after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Wittman said the team is rewarded with doughnuts after a shutout.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) runs into the end zone during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) and Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) celebrate after Damjanovich scored a touchdown during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Miles City's Carson Hunter (11) passes during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) celebrates with his teammates after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Brock Ping (34) runs the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Brock Ping (34) dodges a tackle by Miles City's Damian Leidholt (20) during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) celebrates with his teammates in front of the Billings Central student section after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich stiff-arms Miles City's Jayden Venable during their game at Lockwood Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich leaps to avoid Miles City's Jayden Venable during their game at Lockwood Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) carries the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) dodges a tackle on his way to a touchdown during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) smiles on the sideline while talking with Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Derek Damjanovich (44) and Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) celebrate after Damjanovich scored a touchdown during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) runs the ball during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Max Studer (33) celebrates with his teammates in front of the Billings Central student section after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Saulo Gaytan (49) celebrates with his teammates after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Marcus Wittman (2) on the sidelines during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Aidan Aldrich (13) stands with his teammates during the National Anthem before the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) breaks up a pass during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Billings Central vs. Miles City
Billings Central's Junior Brackenridge (6) celebrates with his teammates after the Billings Central Rams' game against the Miles City Cowboys at Lockwood Stadium in Lockwood on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
