MISSOULA — If the No. 3 Butte Bulldogs have shown anything this football season, it’s that the team is a legitimate threat in the Western AA, especially if their defense is rolling like it was Friday night.
The Bulldogs controlled their game at Missoula Big Sky on both ends of the ball. The Eagles struggled to get anything going on offense as Butte made stop after stop, while Jace Stenson and the offense kept the pressure on and paced the way to a 24-0 win at Missoula County Stadium.
Butte took its fourth in a row with the win to improve to 4-1, while Big Sky drops to 1-4 with its third straight loss.
"The thing that's helped us is we play some really good football on the defensive side of the ball," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "Our defense has played lights-out all year and has done a tremendous job of playing fast and physical football. Defensively it has kinda carried us and it carried us tonight."
Stenson threw for a pair of touchdowns in the first half, one for about 20 yards to tight end Jonas Sherman in the opening quarter and the second a 65-yard dart down the left sideline to Dylan Snyder with 3:02 on the clock to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 early. In between those Stenson TD tosses the Butte defense picked off Big Sky quarterback Caleb Hren twice in the opening quarter to set the tone early.
Even though it was just a two-score lead at half, points were hard to come by for Big Sky, and sometimes the Bulldogs too. The Eagles and Bulldogs opened the second quarter with four punts in a row combined before the Stenson-to-Snyder TD. A few possessions later, the Bulldogs had a shot to turn the two-score lead into three, but Stetson threw his first of two interceptions as he was picked off Trey Reed of Big Sky.
The Eagles got down field in a hurry but quarterback Caleb Hren saw three catchable passes dropped on the final drive of the first half, some of which could have broke their scoring drought.
Hren throwing a pair of interceptions in the first quarter, and missed chances on fourth downs leading turnovers, didn't help either.
"We need to get our guys dialed in mentally and we can't turn the ball over," Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said. " ... Part of that when you play a good team is they do that. Things are tighter and tougher. We've got to overcome that and I think we will."
The drop woes continued into the second half when, on a 4th and 12 inside Butte territory, the Eagles couldn't bring in a reception near the end zone. On the ensuing possession after the missed chance, Kenley Leary of Butte scored from about 2 yards out to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the third.
The final score of the night came late in the fourth when Bulldogs kicker Casey Kautzman drilled a 45-or-so yard field goal to essentially cement the win with 2:12 left on the clock.
Surging Bulldogs
The Bulldogs have already knocked off one of the expected contenders in the West when they beat Helena High by 14 at home two weeks ago.
Butte will get another crack at a top-tier Western AA team in two weeks when it gets Kalispell Glacier (4-1). But first comes Helena Capital, which fell to Glacier Friday night and is now 3-2, next week.
Gray thinks more week to week. He is thinking about how is Bulldogs can improve off Friday night's win over the Eagles, so that is where his mind is as of now — at least until prep for the Capital game gets rolling.
"We are gonna worry about this because we got a lot of stuff we got to shore up right now," Grey said. "We got to better there No. 1 and then we will start worrying about Capital tomorrow morning and that is probably all we will focus on."
Crosstown showdown
Big Sky will get crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate, which lit up the scoreboard in a win over Kalispell Flathead Thursday night, as the Eagles eye a chance to snap a four-game skid and the Knights have a shot at getting over .500 for the first time this season.
Johnson was pretty pleased with his team's performance against a top-flight Butte team, noting the Eagles' defense which was able to snag a pair of interceptions off Stenson.
Especially considering the Eagles were coming off a 49-0 blowout loss against Helena Capital from last week.
"I'm proud of our effort," Johnson said. "We had a heck of an effort we just had some mental mistakes and made some errors at times that cost us. You can't do that when you play a good team. I really feel like we took a step forward in a lot of directions, and that is what I told our kids. Compare last week to this week, that is how we are able to move forward. We can take that type of effort, get rid of the mental mistakes and put something huge together."
