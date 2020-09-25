MISSOULA — It was the kind of night Helena High’s Marcus Evans has always lived for.
The junior Bengal linebacker and running back returned an interception for a score and also rumbled in from two yards out, both in the first quarter, as No. 3 Helena (3-0) trampled Hellgate 55-14 on Friday night at Missoula County Stadium.
“It was awesome. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a pick-six and a touchdown in the same game,” Evans said. “It was a great experience for me.”
It was Evans’s first defensive touchdown ever and his second offensive touchdown of the year, along with his first high school interception. The junior was a force all night on defense from his outside linebacker position.
But for as good of a start to the day as it was for Evans, who is Helena head coach Scott Evans’s son, the Knights often found themselves in a tough position.
Hellgate forced a punt on Helena’s opening possession, but several plays later Knight quarterback Dante Maiuri threw the first of two interceptions.
“Our kids played well, you know, they did a good job getting into lanes and our pass rush was good for us,” Scott Evans said. “That's what started all that, you know, I mean, the guys made great football plays along the line.”
That first pick was the one returned by Evans for a score and on the ensuing Hellgate possession, Maiuri was sacked and fumbled the ball.
“We got beat by the better football team tonight,” Hellgate coach Mick Morris said. “Especially when you turn the ball over like that in the first quarter. We’ve had a hard time getting started and we need to figure some things out.”
Three plays later, standout Helena quarterback Kaden Huot tossed the first of two passing touchdowns to Chase McGurran. The rout was on from there.
A bad punt gave Helena great field position and Evans eventually punched the ball in from two yards out to make it 21-0 in the middle of the first quarter.
“He played a good football game,” Scott Evans said of his son Marcus Evans “I mean, that’s expected, he’s one of our guys and should be making plays like that, it’s his job. But I love what he did out there tonight.”
Maiuri threw his second interception moments later and did not return to the game at quarterback. Wolstad, listed as a wide receiver on Hellgate’s roster, came into the game in relief and played fairly well.
The Knights were able to move the ball fairly well throughout the evening, but struggled once they got deeper into Helena territory. The turnovers piled up too, as Hellgate had four — as well as several failed fourth down conversions.
Cade Holland had his first two varsity touchdowns late in the game for Helena to push the lead even further, while Ethan Maxness also added on a short rushing score.
Hellgate got on the board with a 70-yard touchdown run by Jake Sweatland late in the game, with the Knights also added one more score late.
“I think, especially on offense, we were able to run the football tonight, which we haven’t really done all year,” Morris said. “And to come out against a team like Helena High that has three linebackers that are gonna go play college football, and to run the ball fairly effectively, I’m proud of our guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.