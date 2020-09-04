Florence versus Manhattan

The Florence football team lines up against No. 3 Manhattan on Friday in Florence. The Falcons lost in overtime.

FLORENCE — The Florence football team made an impressive comeback Friday night against third-ranked Manhattan, taking the Tigers on a run for their money into overtime.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they couldn’t find the end zone on their OT possession. Manhattan did and emerged with a 35-29 road win.

Florence made a couple of mistakes early on; a fumble and an interception on a shovel pass cost the Falcons as they fell behind 14-0. In the second quarter, QB Pat Duchien came alive, sneaking the ball in with a quarterback keeper to put the Falcons on the board.

With 17 seconds left in the first half, Manhattan’s Corban Johnson scored, giving the visitors a 21-7 lead.

Manhattan received to start the second half and marched down the field to the Falcons’ red zone, but a combined sack between Zack Dixon, Jared Pallo, and Ethan Abbott ended the threat.

After the turnover, Blake Shoupe ran an impressive 72 yards for a Florence touchdown.

After a recovered onside kick, Duchien again passed it to Shoupe for a 39-yard reception putting the Falcons back in the game, 21-20.

Deciding to go for two, Luke Maki caught it in the end zone, putting the Falcons up 22-21 to end the third quarter.

A fumble by Florence gave the Tigers the ball on the Falcons’ 13. With just under 5 minutes left in the game, senior Fred Livezey scored for the Tigers, and they converted for two more, taking the lead again at 29-22.

With about 2 minutes remaining, Tristan Pyette found a hole and took it 69 yards to the house for the Falcons’ response, tying the game up.

After a hard-fought four quarters, the Falcons found themselves on the 10-yard line with the first possession in overtime. After going 4 and out, Manhattan scored, ending the game with a 35-29 win.

