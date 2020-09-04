FLORENCE — The Florence football team made an impressive comeback Friday night against third-ranked Manhattan, taking the Tigers on a run for their money into overtime.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they couldn’t find the end zone on their OT possession. Manhattan did and emerged with a 35-29 road win.
Florence made a couple of mistakes early on; a fumble and an interception on a shovel pass cost the Falcons as they fell behind 14-0. In the second quarter, QB Pat Duchien came alive, sneaking the ball in with a quarterback keeper to put the Falcons on the board.
With 17 seconds left in the first half, Manhattan’s Corban Johnson scored, giving the visitors a 21-7 lead.
Manhattan received to start the second half and marched down the field to the Falcons’ red zone, but a combined sack between Zack Dixon, Jared Pallo, and Ethan Abbott ended the threat.
After the turnover, Blake Shoupe ran an impressive 72 yards for a Florence touchdown.
After a recovered onside kick, Duchien again passed it to Shoupe for a 39-yard reception putting the Falcons back in the game, 21-20.
Deciding to go for two, Luke Maki caught it in the end zone, putting the Falcons up 22-21 to end the third quarter.
A fumble by Florence gave the Tigers the ball on the Falcons’ 13. With just under 5 minutes left in the game, senior Fred Livezey scored for the Tigers, and they converted for two more, taking the lead again at 29-22.
With about 2 minutes remaining, Tristan Pyette found a hole and took it 69 yards to the house for the Falcons’ response, tying the game up.
After a hard-fought four quarters, the Falcons found themselves on the 10-yard line with the first possession in overtime. After going 4 and out, Manhattan scored, ending the game with a 35-29 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.