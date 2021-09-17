WHITEFISH — Fynn Ridgeway tossed three touchdown passes — two to Jaxsen Schlauch — and Class A No. 4 Whitefish remained unbeaten with a 24-6 win Thursday night over Stevensville.

Stevensville (1-3) scored first on a 50-yard pass from Sahkaia Wehr to Gus Turner in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (4-0) took over from there. 

They took a 7-6 lead lead on a 43-pass from Ridgeway to Schlauch and expanded it to 14-6 at halftime when Logan Conklin caught a 5-yarder. Ridgeway and Schlauch then hooked up from 61 yards in the third quarter before Ryder Barinowski completed the scoring with a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Ridgeway completed 10 of 21 passes and rushed for 77 yards, per the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake. Barinowski was 3-for-3 on extra points.

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday due to a shortage of officials.

