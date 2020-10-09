BILLINGS — Jacob Miller has been a workhorse running back for Billings Senior and Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium was no different.
He carried the football another 26 times in a 31-6 Class AA win over Billings Skyview, giving him 103 rushing attempts in the Broncs’ five games. Given that workload, and the yards he’s accumulated, one might have expected Miller to have racked up the touchdowns, as well.
That’s not the case, though. While Miller might get the Broncs up and down the field, they like to go to their Rambo (short-yardage) package near the goal line and let Junior Bergen pick his way through the line.
Miller has 582 yards on the season, and his 4-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead was just his third score of the season. And that’s OK with Miller, who rushed for 111 yards against the Falcons. He’s just glad to be back playing after taking some time off from football to let a broken L-5 vertebrae in his back heal.
“It’s a team effort out here,” said Miller, a junior who also had a long run called back due to a holding penalty. “I’m happy to just do my part on the team. If somebody else gets the touchdowns, good for them.”
Indeed, Bergen tacked on two more rushing touchdowns, from 2 yards and 14 yards, his ninth and 10th of the season. Bergen also threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jacksen Burckley, who added a 35-yard field goal, as the fifth-ranked Broncs (4-1) got back into the win column after last week’s loss to No. 2 Billings West.
It was a penalty-plagued night for both sides — Skyview was called for 11 penalties and Senior seven — so the game was disjointed at times. But the Broncs still found a way to roll up 405 total yards. Bergen threw for 237 yards, 179 of them to Burckley on 11 catches, and rushed for 70 more.
“Our kids played fast and physical,” Senior coach Chris Murdock said. “We had a couple drives stalled because of penalties. That definitely hurt us. But all across the board I thought out kids competed well.”
Skyview (2-3) was seeking its third consecutive victory but didn’t get a first down in the first half and was held to 97 total yards. The Broncs were also credited with eight sacks as Skyview quarterback Jaylen Baker didn’t have much time to throw and when he did, there didn’t seem to be many receivers open.
Reigan Picicci’s 6-yard scoring run pulled the Falcons within 17-6 with 2:43 left in the third quarter, but three plays later Bergen connected with Burckley for a 24-6 lead and the Broncs followed that with a 78-yard drive for Bergen’s and the game’s final score.
“You just have to be so in sync to play a good team like this, Senior is so good defensively that if you’re not on point perfect, they’ll make you pay for it,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said.
“But I’m not frustrated, I love our group. I’m disappointed in the loss but I told the kids this is not a step back this is a continued step forward. I think we’re continuing to prove to each other what we can do together.”
