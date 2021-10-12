NOXON — Jack McAllister returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as No. 7 Hot Springs forged a three-way tie for second place in the 6-Man West division by routing Noxon 46-6 in high school football Tuesday night.
McAllister sandwiched 42- and 21-yard touchdown runs around touchdown passes of 63 yards to Kyle Lawson, 56 to Weston Slonaker and 55 to Vania Afonin. Lawson's 3-yard TD run in the first quarter accounted for the Savage Heat's other touchdown.
Noxon's only score was a 13-yard run by Cade VanVleet in the fourth quarter.
Hot Springs, Valley Christian and Noxon all have 2-1 records in the West division through Tuesday. The Savage Heat travel to West Yellowstone on Saturday and the Red Devils play host to division leader and second-ranked White Sulphur Springs.
Valley Christian's game Saturday at Gardiner has been forfeited by the Bruins due to injuries, giving the Eagles a 3-1 division mark this weekend.
