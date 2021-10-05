STANFORD — Ace Becker scored three touchdowns — two running and one on a pass from Brady Bantz — as the ninth-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Grass Range-Winnett 6-Man co-op downed Harlowton-Ryegate 39-6 on Tuesday night in a rescheduled game.
The teams originally were scheduled to play Sept. 25.
Becker's 31-yard TD reception from Bantz gave the Bearcats a 6-0 lead after one quarter and it was 12-6 at halftime before DGS-GRW broke it open with 21 third-quarter points. Becker scored two of the TDs, on runs of 39 and 18 yards.
Bantz threw a second TD pass, a 35-yarder to Colter Howell, to close the scoring in the fourth quarter. Jacob Pollari and Clayton Hoffmeister also scored for DGS-GRW.
Colter Woldstad's 15-yard run accounted for the only points for the Engineers, who were coming off an upset of previous No. 19 Geraldine-Highwood last week.
