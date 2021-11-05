BOZEMAN — Helena High’s Scott Evans said he had the best quarterback in the state earlier this week and Friday night in the Bengals win over Bozeman, Kaden Huot sure looked the part.
Huot threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and even hurdled a defender as he led six consecutive scoring drives for Helena to start the game.
Well, would have been six. If not for that pesky halftime, as the clock, which ran out on a second quarter drive, was the only thing that stopped the Bengals in a 42-7 win Friday in Bozeman.
“These guys beat us twice in the playoffs,” Huot said. “So we came in here with a chip on our shoulder, had fun and balled out.”
That they did and the onslaught started from the opening drive as Huot found senior Kade Schlepp for a 42-yard touchdown pass to give Helena a 7-0 lead just 1:18 into the game.
“I saw zero coverage,” Huot said. “And Schlepp was wide open on a vertical and I threw it to him and man, we were just going wild on the sideline.”
That was quick. Kaden Huot to Kade Schlepp for 42 yards. 10:41 1Q. Helena leads Bozeman 7-0. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/DmEq48XCdX— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) November 6, 2021
It wasn’t just about Huot though. The defense was stellar too. A first quarter interception by Gavin Thennis led to Huot’s touchdown run after he was able to get 28 yards on a third and 30.
Helena converted the fourth down (and two) and Huot scored from two yards out one play later. Bozeman would be stymied two more times in the second quarter, while the Bengals — they just kept scoring.
Huot used a side-arm throw to Chase McGurran, who scored from 15 yards out to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter, extending the Helena lead to 21-0.
Then, after the Helena defense forced a three-and-out, the offense scored on its fourth consecutive drive.
Are you serious? He can hurdle too. First down after 12 yards. pic.twitter.com/NkvY69Sw1s— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) November 6, 2021
This time, it was all about the run game, and even Huot got involved, running for two first downs and hurdling a defender before Cade Holland scored the first of two rushing touchdowns from three yards out.
“The run game was amazing,” Huot said. “The offensive line did an incredible job blocking both in the run game and the pass game and when our running game is working, it opens up the pass and we just feed off of it.”
Huot’s side-arm pass to McGurran may have been the early dagger, but Helena hammered in the final nail with a no-nonsense running game that totaled 256 yards on 40 attempts.
Just an insane throw. 15 yards. Huot to Chase McGurran. The Griz commit is making it look easy. 3 total TDs already. 21-0 Bengals. 5:28 2Q. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/mCsu006HSx— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) November 6, 2021
Holland, who had 143 yards and two touchdowns last week in the win over Gallatin, carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards and hit pay dirt twice again, scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Finally, late in the third stanza and on Huot’s final drive of the night, the star quarterback didn’t even have to throw as the Bengals drove 63 yards on eight consecutive runs. Marcus Evans capped the drive with a three-yard score which made it 42-0 Helena.
“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Scott Evans said. “That was a championship drive right there.”
As far as his team’s effort? Evans was pleased. Yet, the head coach is far from satisfied and held back when asked to grade the win — knowing what lies ahead.
“That’s a higher grade right there,” he said of the win. “We are moving up the grading scale. That’s a B-plus. We are still holding out for the A — that’s reserved for winning the state title.”
And while Helena certainly has a long way to go, the goal is clear and the state championship game is now just one win away.
For now, the Bengals are just enjoying the moment.
“It was a great night for our seniors,” Huot said. “It was a great job by the offense and the defense — just a great team win.”
It was a great performance by the quarterback too. The numbers weren't gaudy but Huot completed 12 of 16 passes for 178 yards, in addition to six rushes for 67 yards.
The Bengal defense was dominant too. Bozeman finished with just 193 yards of total offense, including just 13 on the ground. Jake Casagranda threw for 180 yards and ran for a score, while Bryson Zanto hauled in 10 receptions for 107 yards.
Defensively, Forrest Suero led the way for Helena with seven tackles and two sacks. He also had a pass breakup. Thennis had six tackles (one for loss) in addition to the game’s only interception.
The one stat Helena didn’t register? A punt.
“He was very efficient,” Evans said of Huot. “He threw when he needed to. He ran when he needed to and he just took what the defense gave him. I was so proud of him, it was really great to see.”
There was the one mistake though — a delay of game penalty on Huot in the second quarter.
“We’ll work on that this week,” Evans said in jest.
For Helena, it was simply that sort of night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.