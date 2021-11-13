HAMILTON — Talk about timely defensive stops.
The Hamilton football team certainly didn’t play its cleanest game of the season in a 28-7 Class A semifinal win over the Lewistown Saturday.
But the Broncs came up with three interceptions deep in their own territory and three more late for six total picks thrown by Lewistown quarterback Chance Fields. The Broncs defense didn’t break when it bent.
“We always talk about making them line up one more play and maybe something will happen” Broncs coach Bryce Carver said. “Our defense did a great job of that — not giving up a homerun and a big ball for a touchdown we just made them lineup one more time and lineup again and again. Pretty soon you get an opportunity to make a play on the ball defensively and we did that today.”
The Broncs will take on defending champ Laurel, which knocked off Polson Saturday, next Saturday in the finals in Laurel. The Broncs also avenged a loss in the semifinals a year ago.
Tyson Bauder (2), Taylor Searle (1), Tim Zohner (1) and Tyson Rostad (1) kept the Golden Eagles grounded in the passing game. The Broncs also snagged a sixth pick in the final two minutes but it was unclear who came up with the ball.
The first came in the second quarter with the Broncs up just 7-0. The drive before, the Broncs missed a chance inside the Golden Eagles’ 20 with a dropped third down pass and a failed fourth down try. The Golden Eagles got downfield quick before quarterback Chance Fields tossed a lofty ball toward the end zone, giving Broncs Bauder time to snag it.
Hamilton’s offense couldn’t take advantage though. A few drives later the Golden Eagles took over after a bad snap by Hamilton was picked up by the visitors.
They, again, got downfield in a hurry. But, again, the Broncs came away with an interception, this time by Searle who flew over a wide out to snag a highlight pick. That interception sent the Broncs to halftime up 7-0.
Hamilton opened the third with a score after forcing a stop on the Golden Eagles’ first drive — a Rostad to Liam O’Connell 45-yard connection to take a 14-0 lead.
Then, once again, the Broncs came up with a timely red zone interception. This time Zohner picked off Fields, and the Broncs took advantage of the change of possession as they scored off a Rostad to Eli Taylor strike.
“We played hard — I mean it’s kinda hard getting stuffed with the ball on some of those fourth downs and to turnaround and play defense,” Rostad, who plays both sides for Hamilton, said. “We studded up, got the ball back, ran the clock down, put some points up and took the win.”
Lewistown got on the board immediately after when Fields ran in a 1-yard TD following a big kick return and a long pass, but failed to find the end zone the rest of the game.
