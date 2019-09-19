MISSOULA — Helena High is no stranger to close games at this point in the high school football season.
The Bengals were on their own end of a close loss to Butte just a week ago.
But Thursday night at Missoula County Stadium, Helena found redemption with a 23-20 win over Missoula Big Sky.
“This was a tough ballgame, we’re happy to get out of here alive,” Helena coach Scott Evans said with a laugh. “They played a good football game and our kids were resilient and they came back when they needed to and I love how we played at the end.”
Helena needed every ounce of effort down the stretch as Big Sky is proving to be one of the most dangerous second-half teams in Class AA so far this year. The Eagles previously used big second halves to beat Bozeman while hanging tough with crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate last week.
And on Big Sky’s first play from scrimmage after Palen’s pick, Hunter Meinzen hits Maehl for a 26-yard score. Eagles strike quick and trail 16-14 just 22 seconds into the second half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/dwtOG7jWti— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 20, 2019
Helena led 16-7 at the half when Big Sky began to find its rhythm. Helena took the opening kickoff in the second half and on its first play from scrimmage, senior Hank Palen intercepted Helena sophomore quarterback Kaden Huot to set Big Sky up on Helena’s 27-yard line. On the very next play, Big Sky junior Hunter Meinzen took the snap out of the Wildcat formation, handed it off to senior Jett Rebish on a fly-sweep who then threw it to senior Ben Maehl for a score to bring the Eagles within 16-14 in the first 22 seconds of the second half.
“Some of it is just as the game goes on and feeling out the team and getting a couple of things adjusted,” Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said of the second-half improvements. “They come out and respond and we’re able to be feisty and wear teams out a little bit. Just making a few simple adjustments and our kids respond and they know what they’re looking at.”
And Big Sky takes the lead. Jett Rebish takes the pitch, gets hit but fights through the contact and scores from 3 yards out. Eagles lead 20-16 after the PAT fails with 3:20 left in the third quarter. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/twBUEIKeHJ— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 20, 2019
With 3:20 left in the third quarter, the Eagles drove again, with Rebish capping off the drive with a 3-yard score to give Big Sky a 20-16 advantage, its first of the game.
Helena responded with a long drive that ended in a 1-yard score from senior Logan Brown to give the Bengals the lead and eventually, the win.
.@BengalsHigh retakes the lead with a 1-yard touchdown from Brown. PAT is good and Helena leads 23-20 with 11:21 to play. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/42D7aDQv0e— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 20, 2019
“I think it’s good for the team to have to get in a dogfight and be down and have to come back and win,” Brown said. “It was a big win for us.
“It lets us know that we can win those close games and pull through in the end. Towards the end there, everyone started coming up clutch and making good plays.”
But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any drama down the stretch. Later in the quarter, Helena was driving again and made it all the way down to Big Sky’s 3-yard line again. A penalty pushed the Bengals back to the 16, and on the next play, Huot was picked off by Doug Swanson, with some help from Palen, to give the Eagles the ball on their own 3-yard line with some new life and a chance at the win with about five minutes to play.
The ball appeared to hit the ground but David Lowry gets the interception here for @BengalsHigh with 2:12 left to play and that might do it. Bengals lead 23-20. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/SMNZqHrVdt— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 20, 2019
Twice Big Sky was forced into tough third-down conversions and twice senior quarterback Draven Lincoln found Maehl on diving catches to extend the drive. But after converting that second third down, Lincoln looked deep to Maehl who bobbled the ball, and after appearing to hit the ground, the ball ended up in the arms of Helena junior David Lowry, and the referees ruled it an interception with 2:12 to play.
Big Sky used all of its timeouts and forced Helena into a fourth-and-1 with 1:36 to go, but Huot kept it on a sneak to convert for the first down as the Bengals improved to 3-1 and Big Sky fell to 1-3.
“Our kids stepped up when they needed to and we got a stop when we needed to,” Evans said.
“We just had to come up clutch and make some big plays,” Brown added. “Everybody had some pressure to get a score late.”
Huot finished 28 for 47 with 328 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown pass to junior Hayden Ferguson. Ferguson had 10 catches for 103 yards and an interception on defense as well while senior Kyler Tesch had 11 catches for 136 yards for the Bengals. Brown finished with 25 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including the game’s first score which capped off a 93-yard drive, as Helena racked up 501 total yards of offense. Defensively, the Bengals held the Eagles to just 176 yards total on offense.
Kaden Huot hits Hayden Ferguson for an 8-yard touchdown. 2-point run attempt fails and @BengalsHigh leads Big Sky 16-7 with 2:00 to play. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ksBKbBU7cG— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 20, 2019
Maehl caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, his first coming in the second quarter from Lincoln to initially tie the game 7-7. Lincoln was 10 for 27 for 91 yards, two picks and one TD.
“Our kids played super hard, man, they were flying around and responded in the second half,” Johnson said. “I can’t ask for more out of them than that.”
Next Friday Big Sky hosts Kalispell Glacier (1-2) while Helena will welcome Missoula Hellgate (2-0).
