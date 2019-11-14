HAMILTON — Hamilton's Mason Murray had some poignant words when talking about his team's 34-17 rematch win against Billings Central last Saturday in the State A football quarterfinals.
"We're a completely different team than last year," said Murray, who was actually on Corvallis' roster in 2018 when Hamilton fell to Billings Central in the Class A state title game. "That's how we had to look at it."
The dilemma for Hamilton this Saturday, though, is the same can be said about the Miles City Cowboys, who the Broncs meet at 1 p.m. in the state semifinals.
Last year, Hamilton handed Miles City a 53-20 quarterfinal defeat while the Broncs put up 451 yards of total offense, didn't turn the ball over and forced a pair of Cowboy turnovers.
Just like the Broncs were able to flip the script on the Rams last week, though, Miles City is built like a team that do the same to Hamilton.
The Cowboys (9-0 overall) steamrolled Frenchtown last week in the quarterfinals, 40-3, getting a balanced attack on offense. Junior signal caller Carson Hunter threw three touchdowns and the boys of Custer County had 144 yards on the ground and 222 yards in the air, per the team's Hudl page.
Miles City has really only played one close game all season — a 16-14 victory against Laurel (8-1 overall, in Saturday's other semifinal against Dillon) back on Sept. 13 — and the Cowboys have outscored their opponents 351-61 this season.
Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said after his team's win against Central that the upcoming Cowboys are physical. They're every bit deserving of 406mtsports.com's No. 1 ranking they earned headed into postseason play.
"It's a long trip over there and our kids need to be mentally tough," Carver said. "They've got some great play makers and we knocked them out of the playoffs last year here, so I'm sure they're looking forward to getting to play us over there and getting another shot at us."
The No. 3-ranked Broncs do have the ultimate X-Factor in Carson Rostad, Montana football's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. He was, however, held to just 6-of-11 passing for 59 yards, a touchdown and two picks last week against Billings Central.
But Rostad got going on the ground with 129 yards and a couple scores, and Landon Duce added another 115 on the ground and a pair of scores for Hamilton, which enters a game as the perceived underdog likely for the first time in two seasons.
How will Hamilton respond to that in this rematch? It's a question with a state championship appearance — what would be the Broncs' third in a row — on the line.
