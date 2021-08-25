HELENA — The last time Helena High football won a state championship, the country was in the midst of the Great Depression.
Yes, 89 years is a long time. It's also a big number but not one that the Bengals are intimidated by.
"I don't think that matters," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "I don't know that these kids know what happened 10 years ago, let alone 80-some years ago."
But make no mistake: The Bengals have one goal this season and they aren't afraid to talk about it.
"Flat out, our goal is to win the state championship," Evans said. "Do we have the talent? Absolutely. We have high expectations for these kids. But the kids have those same high expectations for themselves."
Expectations have also risen after years of being on the cusp.
The Bengals have made the Class AA quarterfinals in four straight seasons, with a state title appearance in 2017, as well as a semifinal loss in 2018.
"Coach Evans is really wanting to ride that fire truck," Kaden Huot said.
He's been close, but unfortunately, no cigar.
Last year, following a 6-1 mark in the regular season, Helena had the look of a contender before falling to Bozeman, the 2019 state champ at home in the quarterfinals.
"That's been a huge motivating factor for us," Senior Marcus Evans said. "We have lost to Bozeman in the playoffs our sophomore and junior years. We want to get over that hump and hopefully get that state championship."
Evans, like Huot, will be continuing his career at the University of Montana. And just as Huot did, Evans got his commitment out of the way early this summer, allowing Helena's best players to focus on winning, not recruiting.
"I don't think Kaden could have said it any better," Coach Evans said of his QB. "After he committed, he said let's go win a state championship. That's the mentality that this group has."
It has also allowed both top recruits to focus on their team.
"I think it's great for both him and Marcus," Evans said. "And I think it allows them to focus on this season. Recruiting never stops and something might happen where you have to listen, but you're seeing more kids make these decisions early and speaking as a parent and a coach, I think that's a good thing."
Marcus Evans is going to the Griz to play linebacker and he'll man the position in the middle for Helena High this year too. However, he will also start at running back and is one of many players who will play on both sides of the ball.
"I probably did a poor job of using him last season," Evans said of his son Marcus. "He's a really good football player and he's someone that we are going to use a lot more on offense this year."
"It's hard to prepare for, I mean it's a lot of reps," Marcus said of his additional duties. "And that first game, I might get a little tired. But it's my senior year and you have to leave it all on the field. You don't want to leave with any regrets."
While Evans will carry the rock in addition to his role on defense, other all-state standouts will also be doing double-duty for Helena in 2021.
One of them is Chase McGurran, a two-way starter a year ago at receiver and defensive back, who had some advice for teammates who like him, will be playing a heavy snap count.
"Eat QEs and drink a lot of water," he said. "I cramped a ton last year and it's been working for me."
As far as the goal this season? For the Bengals, it's a single-minded objective.
"We haven't won a state championship in such a long time," McGurran said. "Our team just wants to be different. We want to be the ones to end it."
Coach Evans is also asking two of his studs on the interior to play both ways too.
Josh Goleman will handle the nose tackle position on defense, as well as left tackle on offense. Suero, one of Class AA's top returning pass rushers, will play right guard, in addition to defensive end.
"One of the best parts about our team is our athleticism," Suero said. "So we all can play both ways and we know that we are good enough to do that."
The Bengals also believe they are good enough to be a state championship team, which is why they don't shy away from title talk.
"We know that we have a lot of talent and a lot of hard working guys," Goleman said. "We know that it's a realistic possibility. It's well within our reach."
One reason it's possible is Huot.
It takes more than a stellar quarterback to be a bona fide contender, but it's hard to win a championship without one and Huot allows the Bengals to check that all-important box.
Last season, in seven games, Huot threw 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions and also completed 58 percent of his throws, while averaging 224 passing yards per game.
In a win over Big Sky, Huot tied the Helena High school record with five touchdown passes and had multiple games where he accounted for at least four scores, either running or throwing.
Two of his top targets graduated in Dexter Tedesco and Raef Miller, but McGurran is back after hauling in 19 receptions for 395 yards and scoring six touchdowns a year ago. Kade Schlepp also returns following an 11-catch season. Colter Petre, Cade Holland and Carson Anderson will also be in the mix.
"We've got a lot of athletes," Huot said. "And I'm really excited about this group of wide receivers."
With Huot orchestrating, Helena's offense should be among the best in the state.
But regular season stats and achievements only mean so much. For Huot especially, adding to his postseason resume is paramount.
"I'm really motivated to go win some playoff games," he said. "We haven't done that so I'm excited to have the chance to win some of those."
His head coach, for one, sees a quarterback driven to succeed, even with all the pressure placed upon him.
"Quarterbacks are in the position where they to take on that burden," Evans said. "They are judged by winning and I think Kaden understands that. I think that motivates him, it drives him because he is a competitor. He wants to reach that stage and get that status symbol."
Huot is Helena's biggest star and he plays the game's most glamorous position, but don't forget about the Bengal defense, which returns playmakers on all three levels after allowing just 19 points a game a season ago. More impressively, Helena held six of eight opponents to 14 points or less.
The defense returns the majority of its starters including three in the secondary in McGurran, Devyn Lorenz and Petre. Gavin Thennis is another name to know at linebacker on the inside.
"Our front seven is going to be nasty," Coach Evans said. "I think our entire defense is going to be very, very nasty — very quickly."
Over the years, under Evans, Helena has been known for great defense. And if you add an elite quarterback to that mix, it could be a state-championship combination.
First things first though, is earning home-field advantage.
Helena finished second in the Western AA last season, which was good enough for a bye week in the playoffs. But with the way the bracket is set up in 2021, the West Division winner will get home-field throughout the postseason.
And with key games against defending state champion Missoula Sentinel, Glacier and Capital (as the road team) all at Vigilante Stadium, the Bengals could play every big game there in 2021, including the state championship.
"That's our goal," Evans said. "We want home-field advantage. We are the only ones who know how to play on our (grass) field."
The journey towards hosting that championship game in November starts Friday, on the road, against Great Falls High.
