Red Lodge's Braden Tomlin (11) stiff-arms Huntley Project's Kordel Ellis (23) during Friday's football game in Worden.

WORDEN — Red Lodge spoiled Huntley Project’s senior night with a 35-0 win on Friday night.

The Rams, No. 4 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, improved to 5-0 in a season for the first time since 2012. The No. 6 Red Devils (3-2) are the first ranked team Red Lodge has faced this season, and Friday’s game was all Red Lodge from the opening kickoff.

“We had a little bit of anxiety coming into this game,” said Red Lodge junior tight end/defensive lineman Elijah Reynolds. “We were expecting a dog fight, but we ran the ball pretty well, and we just got the job done.”

The Rams forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, and they converted first downs on all three plays of their first drive. Senior Finnegan Davis ran 20 yards for the touchdown.

Red Lodge repeatedly found running room on the outside, and when space was cramped, its ballcarriers often surged forward for extra yards.

Project’s offense was clogged and penalty-plagued. It didn’t cross midfield in the first half.

“They punched us in the face,” said Project coach Jay Santy. “They’re physical, they’re fast and we just didn’t match them. They’re a very good football team.”

Not much changed in the second half. Red Lodge received the ball first and marched down the field for a TD on a Davis 4-yard run (his third score of the game).

The Red Devils reached Red Lodge territory on the next drive, but a couple negative plays pushed them back into their own territory and forced another punt.

The Rams’ final touchdown scored on fourth down and 10 late in the third quarter. Quarterback Austin Heimer threw a screen pass to fellow senior Braden Tomlin, who received a couple perfect blocks and burst through the secondary for a 34-yard TD.

The score triggered a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.

Reynolds highlighted Red Lodge’s dominant defensive with a sack and multiple tackles for loss.

Rams coach John Fitzgerald praised Reynolds, but he was hardly the only defensive player to capture his attention.

“It shows us that we have the capability of being a very competitive team the rest of the year,” Fitzgerald said.

The Rams won a combined three games over the previous three seasons. They now look likely to win the Eastern B title.

“(We’ve had) experience losing games,” Reynolds said. “It feels better winning them.”

