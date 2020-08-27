There may not be Bulldog football in Dillon this fall, but the Beavers are ready to represent.
After lost seasons and school days throughout the spring, Dillon and head coach Zach McRae wasted little time getting his team ready for what will be a truly unique season in Beaverhead County.
To do that, it’s making the most of what they can. In the summer of 2020, that was winning in the weight room.
“We’ve been getting after it in the weight room,” McRae said. “We just adapted to whatever the county health department and CDC and MHSA allowed us to do, made sure we were following it and working our tails off doing it.”
After all, the Beavers are the main event in Dillon this year, as their college counterparts Montana Western will wait to the spring to hit Vigilante Field.
For seniors Jace Fitzgerald and Carson McGinley, it’s a huge boost to have a season to prepare for, but it’s also a source of pride to represent Dillon on the gridiron.
“We’re the only football that Dillon gets to watch,” McGinley said. “And I know our community loves the game. They’ll try and support us as much as they can.”
“We’re kind of the show this year in Dillon,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s not much else going on so people are going to tune in to watch us and see what we got.”
If there wasn’t enough motivation through the gratitude of being able to play as well as a strong community eager to support, the Beavers also just want to prove themselves as one of Class A’s top competitors.
The 2019 season ended with an impressive 9-2 record for Dillon, but a loss in the Class A semifinals to Laurel is one that is one that is pushing McGinley and his teammates forward heading into this season.
“A loss like that will always fuel your fire,” McGinley said. “Whether it was last year, two years ago. Hopefully we can get it done this year.”
“Getting it done” entails work that isn’t just being done in the summer and early fall, it is work that Fitzgerald says has been in the making since his freshman year.
“The work this summer was second-to-none,” Fitzgerald said. “From the time I was a freshman, it’s just continued to rise up and this year we had the best numbers ever which is crazy considering the circumstances. All the guys on the team wanted to get back in the weight room after their time off from school and it really showed with how much progress we made.”
What Fitzgerald is talking about is a culture that the Beavers have created, which is one that sees all types of players make contributions throughout the year. Rather than depend on just the top athletes, Dillon expects every player to be ready to contribute.
It makes the departure of key players like now-Montana Tech quarterback Justus Peterson easier to navigate, which McRae says that is because of the team’s desire to be a whole, rather than a collection of individuals.
“We feel very confident in the ability of all our athletes,” McRae said. One of the things that we always talk about is, ‘This team is not about me, it’s not about our coaches, it’s not about the players. It’s about the Dillon Beavers.’ Whoever gets their opportunity to shine that night, maybe the ball finds them a few more times, then our guys are happy for them.”
