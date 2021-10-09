FORT BENTON — Second-ranked Fort Benton and seventh-ranked Simms will have a rematch at 1 p.m. Saturday to determine the top two seeds from the 8-Man Northern Division.

The teams will square off at 1 p.m. in Fort Benton, eight days after the Tigers (7-0, 4-0) toppled the Longhorns (5-1, 4-0) 41-29 to close the regular season. Simms is the top team from the B Sub-Conference and Fort Benton is No. 1 from the A Sub-Conference.

Belt (6-1, 3-1), the second seed from the A Sub-Conference, will take on B Sub-Conference third seed Shelby (3-4, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Belt. Chinook (6-1, 4-1), the B Sub-Conference's second seed, will play host to Cascade (4-3, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The latter two games will determine the Nos. 3-4 seeds from the Northern 8-Man for the state playoffs. 

Tags

Load comments