MISSOULA — Like a lot of the versatile athletes competing on Montana's 6-Player level, first-year head football coach Lucas MacArthur has had to adapt.
Finding the perfect fit at every position is never going to happen in the state's smallest classification. Teams learn to make the most of what they have and enjoy the ride.
For MacArthur, football itself was a big adjustment. He grew up in western Washington playing a lot of water polo. After graduating from the University of Montana, he landed in Noxon, where he took a job as a middle school teacher.
He and his wife have fallen in love with the small town. But it's a big change from Missoula and his old stomping grounds in Longview, Washington.
Six years ago, MacArthur dipped his toe into the football coaching pool as an assistant for the Red Devils. Now he's taking the reins in a sport he never played in high school.
"I've always been involved in sports, and here in Noxon you don't have much to pick from — you're either going to be involved with football, basketball, track or baseball," MacArthur said.
"I really wanted to get involved with coaching and I really appreciated working with (former Noxon head coach) Bart Haflich, because he helped guide me in the finer details. The mental aspect of the game was pretty easy for me to fall into and I just kind of fell in love with coaching it. Once (Haflich) decided to step down, I jumped up there. I'm excited to see what I can do."
The good news for Noxon, who made the playoffs last season but finished with a losing record, is the Western division looks to be wide open. Actually that's good news for everyone that lost to divisional champion White Sulphur Springs last year, and it's even good news for White Sulphur Springs since that team lost a lot of key players.
Noxon has just one senior in running back/safety Gage Hendrick, but MacArthur is optimistic.
"Some of the guys I know we have coming back, they're super motivated," the coach said. "They were getting in the gym and weight room over the summer. Some have been throwing the football around and running.
"As a coach you can't ask for anything more than that. We have some guys that have a lot of strength and athletic ability. Last year we had a lot of freshmen and were able to play some JV games. This year we have tons of sophomores and I think we can do a lot of great things."
Above all, MacArthur feels honored to be entrusted with the head coaching position.
"The guy that I coached with the last six seasons, Coach Haflich, I think what he did with the program was amazing," he said. "I just hope to be able continue on."
Hot Springs is always a team to watch under 12th-year head coach Jim Lawson. His squad, like the Red Devils, reached the playoffs last fall but lost in the first round.
"Some new kids are going to have to step up and take over that leadership role for us this season," Lawson said. "We've got some good kids coming back. We're going to be a little bit young — or you might say middle-aged because we only have one senior but then we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
"Some of the young kids did play last year but we are a team that needs to find more kids. We're in that mode of trying to find some playmakers. Our numbers are down a little bit. We'll probably be around 10 or 12, so depth is an issue. Of course that's the case in a lot of 6-man."
The Savage Heat will have a new quarterback in sophomore Nick McAllister. He has two teammates with proven big-play capability in speedy sophomore running back Weston Slonaker and senior tight end Garth Parker.
"A lot of the top teams from last year lost a lot of their studs, then you add Twin Bridges to the mix and I think this is the most wide open I've seen the conference since it was created," Lawson said of the Western Division.
"You have to watch out for Twin (Bridges) dropping down and then White Sulphur has won it the last two years. They lost a lot but have good young talent. Noxon was in the playoffs last year. Gardiner will return everyone. There's a lot of new coaches and West Yellowstone could also be in mix."
Alberton will field a 6-Player team this year but will play a junior varsity schedule only. Valley Christian was a force in the Western Division last year but has moved up to the 8-Player level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.