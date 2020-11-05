HELENA — Helena Capital knows a thing or two about winning on the road in the playoffs. The Bruins did just that in Butte last week.
However, beating Billings West and Butte High are two different things, as the second-ranked Golden Bears are 7-0 and the No. 1 team in the Eastern AA.
The Bruins, on the other hand, come into Friday night's game in Billings with a 4-4 record, but confident following their win in Butte last week.
"It's a chance to go on the road again and travel with the guys," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "We can get together and control the environment, we will stop for some lunch and hit the road to Billings."
While the Bruins will head to Billings as the underdog, Capital doesn't act like it and following a close loss to Helena High, plus a win last week, they are feeling good.
"This is a confident crew," Mihelish said. "They play loose and we have a good mix of guys. It's been fun."
It's a team that will have its hands full against West Friday night.
"They create a lot of problems," Mihelish said. "They are fast on the perimeter and they have a quarterback that manages the offense well."
Junior Isaiah Claunch is the quarterback for the Bears and he's tied for the lead in Class AA with 17 touchdown passes, although he has thrown seven interceptions.
His favorite receiver is Taco Dowler, who had 34 receptions during the seven-game season for 688 yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged 20 yards per reception.
"We can't allow him to get deep and make big plays," Mihelish said of Dowler. "But he's the real deal."
Behind Dowler, running back Jaymn Medlock and Claunch, West averaged 48.8 points per game this season and only once scored under 30, which came in the regular-season finale against Bozeman as the Bears were held to 23 in a win.
One thing the Bruins have going for them is their pass rush, which is led by Tyler Little, who leads the Class AA in sacks. The senior notched two in the win over Butte in the first round of the playoffs.
Another key part of the game plan for Capital will be controlling possession of the ball and limiting mistakes.
"We have to be able to move the chains and put ourselves in good situations," Mihelish said. "We have to make some plays and also make sure that we take care of the ball."
Senior quarterback Matt Burton had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the win over Butte and he will rely on wide receivers Quinn Belcher and Tom Carter, as well as a run game that features Tiegan Cozzie, Dylan Graham and Carson DesRosier.
"We can stretch the perimeter and we can stretch the defense vertically," Mihelish said. "Running back wise, with our 2-3 guys, the biggest thing is who gets the hot hand, that's who will get the majority of the carries."
In order to pull the upset though, it will take Capital's best effort, in all three phases of the game.
"We have to create turnovers and win the field position battle," Mihelish said. "We have to be solid on special teams and we just can't make mistakes."
West and Capital will do battle Friday night in Billings at 7 p.m.
