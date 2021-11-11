And then there were four.
The Class AA playoffs will reach the semifinal round on Friday night, as just four teams are left playing in the 2021 season.
Missoula Sentinel, the defending Class AA state champion will be hosting Glacier in one matchup, while the Helena High Bengals will travel to Billings West to take on the defending AA runner-up.
For the Bengals, it's their third trip to the Class AA semifinals in the past five seasons and with a win, Helena High will reach the state championship game for the first since 2017, which was a loss to Billings Senior.
"We have been talking about this November since last November," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "And you start building towards that in December and January. So there is nothing we have to change. The game is fun still and we just want to go out and have a good time, have fun with it but take care of business. Our guys have a business mentality."
Helena certainly meant business on the road last week against Bozeman. The Bengals scored on six of their first seven drives and didn't punt once in a 42-7 rout of the Hawks, who had eliminated HHS from the postseason in 2019 and 2020.
The only thing that stopped Helena and quarterback Kaden Huot was the clock, as the Bengals one drive that didn't result in a touchdown with Huot under center reached the 10 yard line as the clock ran out in the first half.
Huot entered Helena's current three-game stretch with something to prove as it opened against Helena Capital, a crosstown rival the future Montana Grizzly had yet to defeat as a starter.
Huot dazzled with three touchdowns in a crosstown victory, then notched the first two playoff wins of his career against Gallatin and Bozeman.
In the three-game stretch, he's completed 61 percent of his throws and has accounted for 195 yards through the air on average, as well as 60 on the ground on top of eight total touchdowns. He also hasn't turned the ball over.
The Bengals also haven't had to rely on their quarterback throwing the ball as much in recent weeks as Helena has been dominant on the ground, churning out well over 200 yards rushing in each playoff victory.
Cade Holland has been particularly effective and in Helena's playoff wins, Holland has carried the ball 42 times for 259 yards (6.1 YPC) and scored twice. He racked up 143 yards against Gallatin, followed by 116 against Bozeman. He's also caught 36 passes for 253 yards and two TDs this season.
Marcus Evans is another Helena running back who's been highly productive in the postseason. Evans is committed to the Griz as a linebacker but has rushed for 140 yards the last two weeks, totaling 110 yards (75 rushing) from scrimmage against Gallatin as well as 65 yards on 10 attempts last week, in addition to scoring a rushing touchdown in each game.
And when you add a powerful running game to a quarterback who averages 11.4 yards per attempt and has 36 total touchdowns, plus receivers like Chase McGurran, another U of M commit, and Kade Schlepp, it's no wonder why Helena is averaging 41 points per game during its six-game winning streak and 42 in the playoffs.
The defense shouldn't be discounted of course. Helena held Capital to seven points, then forced an early turnover which helped set the tone in the win over Bozeman. In fact, since the Bengals loss to Sentinel, they have held four of six opponents to seven points or less.
"Our players have done a good job of buying in and we knew there was going to be bumps on the road," Scott Evans said. "Those don't define you. What defines you is what you do in November."
And what the Bengals are doing is playing their best football.
"I like our progression," Evans said. "I talked about it a long time ago, about two months ago and people probably just thought I was spouting off, but at that point in time I thought our plan was pretty good."
Yet, Evans and his team will need another good plan Friday night because beating star-studded Billings West (9-1) won't be easy.
Just like the Bengals, who have three D-1 commitments, West does too as Taco and Caden Dowler are each going to play for Montana State, while Riley Bergeson is headed for the Naval Academy.
West also boasts a talented running back in Michael Deleon who leads Class AA with 1,400 rushing yards, as well as 140 yards per game. Isaiah Claunch is also one of four quarterbacks to throw for over 2,000 this season and with 25 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions, he leads the state in passer rating.
"We have to tackle," Evans said. "(West) has some gamebreakers so we have to do a good job of tackling in space. Our team pursuit is going to be incredibly important."
In a similar fashion to the Bengals, West is also seeking some redemption. The Golden Bears lost the state championship game on their home field last season and have won nine straight following a season-opening loss to Sentinel, in a state-title rematch.
The Spartans also knocked off Helena 27-6 back in September, and since that defeat, the Bengals haven't lost, making it 15 combined wins between the Bengals and Bears.
There can only be one winner Friday and that team will be playing for a state championship next week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.