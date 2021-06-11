Class B Big Sky All-Star Football Game

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Lockwood High School football field

Who: North vs. South

Etc.: Admission is $5. ... The North leads the series, 16-15. ... The contest features some of the best Class of 2021 senior football players in the state. ... The North rosters consist of players from the Northern and Western divisions and the South rosters include players from the Eastern and Southern divisions.