BILLINGS — There will be plenty of time to work at the farm later.
This week, it’s all about game day, soaking in the experience, and enjoying the moment for Glasgow’s Colten Fast.
And, it would be the cherry on top of the cake if the North All-Stars were victorious.
Fast has been accustomed to winning during his high school career.
And make no mistake about it, the 2021 Glasgow High School graduate wants to win one more time Saturday at the Class B Big Sky All-Star Football Game in Lockwood to cap his competitive playing days.
Fast, a member of the North squad, will suit up and play defensive back as the North tries to extend its winning streak to two games.
In 2019, the North edged the South 41-34 and leads the all-time series, 16-15. Last year’s contest wasn’t played because of the coronavirus crisis.
Kickoff for the game is at 11 a.m. at the Lockwood High School football field.
“We’re going to beat the South on Saturday,” said the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Fast, who also played wide receiver for the Scotties.
This past season, Glasgow reached the semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Manhattan 43-18.
Fast was a first-team all-conference selection at defensive back and was second-team all-conference at wide receiver.
He’s looking forward to the annual game and has enjoyed the camaraderie all-star week offers.
“It should be fun to play against everyone you played against in the regular season and team up and try to beat the South,” Fast said. “It’s an honor to be selected and represent Glasgow and the football program there.”
For Fast, a key member of the Scotties' back-to-back State B championship wrestling teams and a three-time individual State B-C titlist, Saturday will close the chapter on his school athletics career.
In the fall, Fast will be attending Montana State University to study civil engineering. He will not participate in sports, a change of pace from his days with the Scotties.
“I just want to pursue academics and a career in civil engineering,” said Fast, who carried a 3.6 grade-point average as a senior.
While Fast has had his share of success athletically, he said the all-star game is going to present new challenges.
Both teams, the North and the South, are learning schemes and working with new teammates. Plus, every person on the roster is an all-star caliber player who graduated from high school this spring.
“It’s pretty hard. You don’t know the exact routes they’ll run,” Fast said of his preparations at defensive back. “They are all talented kids and fast. It will be a challenge to keep up, but should be fun.”
Fast said if he didn’t spend the week practicing at Rocky Mountain College to prepare for Saturday’s contest, he would have been working at the family farm, 10 miles outside of Glasgow.
Instead of learning new plays and forming friendships, he’d be “picking rocks in a field with my grandpa or helping irrigate,” or maybe helping to make sure “machines are ready for harvest.”
While he enjoys working with his family at the wheat, peas, lentils and flax farm, Fast is cherishing one last time to shine as a high school athlete.
“It will be fun to play one more game, especially with the talent from all the different towns and meeting new people,” Fast said. “There is a lot of talent and you see it when we practice. Everyone is athletic and knows what they are doing.”
