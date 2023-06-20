Talon Marsh didn't look quite like himself during the Montana East-West Shrine Game last Saturday, probably because he wasn't quite himself.

Marsh, who is a future Montana State football player, the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, as well as the Capital High record holder for sacks in a career, a season, and a game, didn't notch any sacks on Saturday night.

Maybe the fact that he could hardly run had something to do with it. But regardless of the bum hamstring, Marsh wasn't going to miss the game and he did make a tackle for loss, as well as two other stops.

"I had trouble when they ran away from me," Marsh said after the win on Saturday. Yet, it was clear he wasn't going to miss his chance to play in the Shrine game and represent the Bruins one last time.

"I pulled my hamstring on Wednesday," he said. "But I'm just super competitive. I had to try to help my teammates. We got to raise money for kids and all week, Tom (Carter) was in my ear, "One last time, one last time."

In the end, the West team won, which meant another win on top of a perfect 12-0 season and a state championship last fall with the Bruins.

"It's pretty humbling," Marsh said. "Having a 12-0 season at Capital, now going to the Shrine Game, raising money for kids, and winning the game too. It shows what hard work and teamwork can get you."

"This isn't about any of us (players)," he added about why he played. "It's about Gavin (Devers, the patient ambassador for the game). We were just trying to raise money for the Shriner's to make the world a better place."

Marsh wasn't the only Bruin selected for the West team. Tom Carter was also on the West roster, along with Austin Buehler, Nick Michelotti, and Hayden Opitz.

Carter, who rushed for 51 yards in the win for the West, is no stranger to the Shrine game. In fact, he's a third-generation selection for the game as Lon Carter, his grandfather, and Lee Carter, his dad, were both picked to play in the game too.

"It's like a family tradition," Tom said. "So I had to make it. It's a great feeling though. It was like a dream come true, like the state championship."

The last goal was winning the Shrine game and finishing their final season of high school football without a blemish.

"We had one last goal going in," Carter said. "And we pulled it off pretty well."

Carter and his Bruin teammates also got another week with their head coach Kyle Mihelish. The long-time head coach of the Bruins was named the head coach for the West team for the second time and earned his first victory on Saturday night. He's been part of the coaching staff a total of seven times.

This time had a different feel though. Mihelish and the Bruins are fresh off their first state title in 11 years and just before the game, the Capital players, the head coach, and offensive coordinator Matt Reyant took one final moment for themselves.

"We just brought the (Capital) kids out on the field and just thanked them for all they had done for us," Mihelish said.

The reunion of players and coaches ended with a win, the third straight for the West, and another post-game celebration those involved won't soon forget.

"They're all great kids," Mihelish said. "It's unfortunate because we left a lot of great kids at home. But this is a special moment for them and it certainly was a great week getting to be around them again."

