HELENA — For the first time in 2021, the Helena High Bengals and Capital Bruins took to the field at Vigilante Stadium for their respective scrimmages on Friday night.
The Bengals and Bruins will open their seasons next week against Great Falls High and Bozeman, respectively, but first, it was a final dry run for both teams.
Just because it was a scrimmage didn't mean the snaps weren't meaningful though.
For Capital, it was another chance to evaluate the quarterback position as juniors Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti are battling for the starting job.
Hudsen is the younger brother of Bridger Grovom who started at quarterback for Capital in 2018 and 2019. The junior got the first go-around with the first-team offense and was impressive, completing 5-of-5 pass attempts on a drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown run by Dylan Graham.
For his part, Michelotti had moments too and helped engineer a scoring drive that was capped on a run by Luke Sullivan, a senior running back.
"We'll spend time (Saturday) evaluating the quarterbacks," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "Both of them got time with the No. 1's, both got time with the No. 2's and I think they both managed things well. We will grade that and evaluate it and talk about that more in our Sunday staff meeting."
While Mihelish didn't say when he would be naming a starter, he did say: "The kids will know the plan."
Getting consistent play from the quarterback position will be key, but as the Bruins showed Friday night, they should have a talented running game spearheaded by Graham and Sullivan.
"I'm ready to be the workhorse," Graham said. "But Luke (Sullivan) is going to have my back with that too."
Capital will open next Friday against Bozeman at Vigilante Stadium.
Helena High will be at Great Falls High next Friday, and the Bengals took the field after Capital for their scrimmage.
There weren't a ton of offensive fireworks and quarterback Kaden Huot was intercepted twice on deep throws down the field, but the defense was active and head coach Scott Evans is pleased with his team's progress.
"There were a couple of kids we were wanted to show out on (Friday)," Evans said. "And I thought they did a great job. Right off the top of my head, Kehler Woodland, a young sophomore defensive lineman, I really liked what he did. That's an obvious guy right there. RJ Gulan is another. We had a few guys like that and I liked what they did."
The Bengals defensive line also stood out. Seniors Josh Goleman and Forrest Suero both registered sacks. The running backs also found some tough sledding. Both standouts were playing on the offensive line too and it's a sign of things to come as more two-way players are expected this season for Helena High.
"You have to do it," Evans said. "You look across the state and the teams that are winning state titles are playing their players on both sides of the ball. And smart coaches follow smart coaches. It might have taken me a little longer than some, but we have some guys who done some really good things for us, on both sides of the ball and we want to allow them to play a little more."
And with their scrimmage in the books, it's all eyes on the season opener next Friday against Great Falls High.
"Right now, everyone thinks they can win the state championship," Evans said. "That's the great thing about the first week of the season and now we can just look at getting better from here."
