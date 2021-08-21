HELENA — Tyler Murray is a bit of a rarity, simply because the new East Helena head football coach has never been an assistant.
Following a career as a wide receiver at Montana Western, as well as playing for Hamilton in high school, Murray's first coaching job came as the head coach at Mission Valley and he hasn't looked back since.
"For a long time, I've known I wanted to be a football coach," he said. "Probably since my sophomore year of high school. I knew I wanted to be a teacher and a football coach. Then it was that Western connection."
Once his playing days were over, he accepted a head coaching job at (St Ignatius) with an assist, as he said from his connections at Western.
But it soon proved to be a prudent move for the Bulldogs who won four games in Murray's first season after being winless in 2016.
In the four years prior to Murray taking over as head coach, Mission won a total of eight games. Murray matched that total within two years and notched 22 wins total during his four-year tenure.
"I was very young and that was my first job ever," Said the 27-year old Murray. "I was just throwing different things at the wall to see what would stick. But, we got it rolling and it was because the kids and the community bought in. We had some tremendous athletes too."
Now, he's looking to get things rolling in East Helena as the Vigilantes head football coach.
"The opportunity to build a program, basically from the ground up, was pretty exciting," Murray said. "And then (East Helena) was just kind of a step up in the coaching world in my opinion as a Class A program."
After engineering a turnaround at Mission Valley, leading the program to consecutive playoff berths in 2019 and 2020, Murray is hoping that experience will pay off.
"We have a plan," he said. "One thing I've figured out is that everything can't happen right now. We want to be that program, and we want to be successful. But it's not going to happen all at once. It's a day-by-day process."
The next step in that process is playing varsity football, which happens Friday against Libby as the Vigilantes will open play in the Western A as opposed to the Eastern A, their original division.
"I think it benefits us as far as travel," Murray said of the change. "We have three guys on staff who have played in the Western A. And we are more familiar with it and that's going to help us. We play Libby next week and we know they are going to play physical and run the ball because we have been around the Western A more. But hopefully, we can create some rivalries too, like with Butte Central."
A Butte Central-East Helena rivalry seems natural and it will likely develop over time. However, on the football field at least, the Vigilantes won't play the Maroons for at least the next two seasons.
With 13 teams in the newly formatted Western A, teams don't play a true round-robin schedule and square off against programs on a rotational basis.
Last season, just eight teams made the Class A playoffs and East Helena will face all four teams that qualified from the Western A last season in Dillon, Hamilton, Frenchtown and Columbia Falls on the road.
"We are going to get some good experience on the road," Murray said. "We'll see what some other big Class A programs are all about. That'll be good for us."
It will also be a trial by fire for a program in just its third year of existence.
"It's kind of a delicate thing," Murray said. "We are going to put some younger players out there on the field against some programs that have been around for a long time and have been pretty successful. So we are just going to be positive and make sure we take care of our kids."
One thing not in doubt, is how ready East Helena is for varsity football.
"You can just feel from it from the parents and people in the community," Murray said. "They are into it and when it comes to football or just athletics in general, they really want to be involved. You can definitely feel the excitement."
East Helena will open the season Aug. 27 vs Libby.
