HELENA — The long wait for high school football is officially over and for Helena area fans, the 2021 season will start with a bang.
Both Helena High and Helena Capital are taking part in some of Class AA's marquee matchups in Week 1.
The Bruins and Bengals each made the quarterfinals a year ago and will meet teams in Bozeman and Great Falls High, respectively, that did the same.
CHS will welcome Bozeman into Vigilante Stadium, while Capital's crosstown rival will head to to the Electric City, where the Great Falls Bison and former Capital head coach Mark Samson await.
Just down the road from the Capital city, East Helena will play its first-ever Class A varsity football game as the Libby Loggers come calling. All three games are set to kick off at 7 p.m. and here's a look at the first Friday night of the season.
Helena High at Great Falls High
Quarterbacks always get the glamor and that's part of the reason why this nonconference matchup, which features two of the best in the state, is so anticipated.
The Bengals and Bison each made the quarterfinals a year ago and return their starters under center. Montana commit Kaden Huot is back for the Bengals, while Reed Harris, is the guy for GFH.
Harris and Huot are different, especially seeing as Harris plays outside linebacker on defense too but their talent is undeniable.
"I'm excited," Huot said. "He's a great player and he knows what he's doing out there. It should be a lot of fun."
Quarterbacks often get headlines, but defenses help win games and that's what Helena High and head coach Scott Evans are banking on.
The front seven is going to be loaded with the return of Marcus Evans, Forrest Suero and Josh Goleman, three all-state performers from 2020, as well as fellow all-state honoree Chase McGurran on the back end.
And even though the game won't actually count when it comes to the postseason standings, Helena's head coach wants all hands on deck.
"I think it's a huge game," Evans said. "And I'm not going to be messing around too much (with the lineup). One of your goals as a team is to always get that first win and this is a team out of the East that we think can be a contender for a state title as well. We won't be playing it close to the vest, that's for sure."
In addition to Harris, Helena High will also have to contend with Ryan Krahe, a two-way standout who rushed for over 500 yards last season for the Bison.
The two teams viewed as contenders in their respective divisions, will meet inside Memorial Stadium and as with any season opener, mistakes or limiting them, will be a huge factor.
"The first game is always about mental mistakes," Evans said. "And who can make the fewest mental mistakes which can mean penalties, special teams and even personnel things by us. We have to control the chaos."
Capital vs Bozeman
Last season, the Hawks (7-3) advanced to the state semifinals before their run at a second straight Class AA state championship came to an end.
Bozeman has since graduated eight starters on both sides of the ball. The Hawks also have a new starting quarterback in Jake Casagranda, which is something they'll have in common with CHS, which still hasn't named a starter.
Looking at the Bruins depth chart, there is an "or" between the names of junior quarterbacks Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michellotti, as both are expected to see action Friday night.
Head coach Kyle Mihelish has confidence in each quarterback and with a preseason competition still too close to call, the Bruins will roll with a two-QB system, at least during nonconference.
Running back Dylan Graham, who will be a focal point, will look to take some pressure off the quarterbacks, along with fellow back Luke Sullivan, and receivers such as Tom Carter and Eric Cockhill.
As far as the opponent, it's nothing new.
"Bozeman is big and physical," Mihelish said. "They have some speed on the perimeter. Coach (Levi) Wesche does a great job. They are going to be tuned in and will be coming to town ready to play."
East Helena vs Libby
After two years of sub-varsity football, head coach Tyler Murray and the Vigilantes will play their first Western A varsity game Friday night.
East Helena was slated to open varsity competition in the Eastern A, but the Vigilantes have shifted to the 13-team Western A, where the top seven teams will advance to the postseason.
Last year, just eight teams made the Class A state playoffs, thanks to a smaller bracket and despite going 5-4, Libby wasn't one of them.
The Loggers lost multiple all-state performers from a year ago, yet Murray knows the Vigilantes are in for a challenge.
"We know that Libby is going to play tough, physical football," Murray said. "We are going to have to be ready for that."
