HELENA — Following Helena High's 28-14 win over Billings Senior, both head coaches offered the same thoughts.
The battle between third-ranked Helena and fifth-ranked Billings Senior, they said, came down to a few plays, as football games often do.
However, at Vigilante Stadium Friday night, the Bengals simply made more of them and that proved to be the difference in a 14-point win.
"I thought our big dogs showed up," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "Forrest Suero, Marcus (Evans), (Kaden) Huot, (Chase) McGurran — guys like that...Josh Goleman. Those names are going to ring true all over the place. Our seniors stepped up and they led."
One of those seniors is quarterback Kaden Huot.
Early on, both offenses struggled to move the football and Huot even threw his first interception of the season in the first quarter.
But in the second quarter, with his team facing a third-and-long, Huot made the kind of play both head coaches were referring to.
After avoiding a sack, Huot eventually scrambled 61 yards for a first down. Two plays later, he found Carson Anderson in the end zone and it was 6-0 Bengals midway through the stanza.
"I was dead after that, holy cow," Huot said of his long scamper. "I didn't think I was going to go that far. I cut back and my blockers, they did a great job. Oh man, I was tired, I just ran out of gas."
Huot didn't take it to the house, but his run changed the momentum.
"It was an energy booster," Evans said. "For one, people don't know how good of an athlete he is. Everyone sees his arm talent, but he's an incredible athlete. He got the in open field and made some moves out there...I'm probably going to hear about how good a moves he made, but I tell you what, that sparked us."
Leading 6-0, Helena went looking for more and after Huot found McGurran for 25 yards, he tossed his second touchdown of the night to Cade Holland with over three minutes left before half.
"We have a lot of great packages in the red zone," Huot said. "We just execute and have fun."
Facing a 14-0 deficit, the Broncs weren't going anywhere. Two completions from Christian Emineth to Zeke Ramirez got Senior into the red zone and with 20 seconds before half, Miller hit paydirt cutting the deficit to 14-7.
"These kids aren't going to quit," Billings Senior head coach Chris Murdock said. "So I'm very proud of them for that."
In the third quarter, after missing the opening series, Emineth drove the Broncs near the goal-line again and Miller finished the drive with his second touchdown. The PAT evened the score at 14-14 with 2:34 left in the third.
"Our guys aren't the biggest or the strongest up front," Murdock said. "But they are tough and our running backs trust them."
While Miller rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, Peyton Morton also added 90 yards on 10 carries for the Broncs who totaled 125 on the ground.
Needing a spark, Helena turned to another one of its "big dogs" and Chase McGurran delivered a 31-yard run to HHS in scoring position. That followed an interception in the third quarter and on the first play of the fourth, he caught a four-yard touchdown to put the Bengals back in front, 21-14.
On the ensuing drive, Senior was stymied when a fake punt failed on fourth down. Two passes from Huot to Kade Schlepp pushed the ball to the four and Huot finished off the drive with a four-yard run, his fourth TD of the night.
"Our play to the left didn't work out," Huot said. "And I saw green grass so I took it to the end zone."
In addition to his 231 yards and three touchdowns through the air, the Montana Grizzly commit also racked up 85 on the ground and a score, prompting the question, can he now be considered a dual-threat?
"Maybe," he chuckled. "I don't know. But fun night and respect to Senior, they are a hell of a team."
Down 28-14, Senior sure wasn't going down without a fight and drove the ball inside Helena's five-yard line, aiming to trim the deficit to one score.
But in another game-changing play, Forrest Suero knifed into the backfield and forced a fumble that Helena recovered. Then, after a 58-yard run by Holland, which put him over the century mark (103 yards), it was time for the victory formation.
"The last drive we had, where their D-lineman timed it up perfectly," Murdock said. "That was kind of the one play that really made it."
While Suero and Marcus Evans both came up with sacks for Helena on defense, McGurran and Colter Petre each had interceptions. McGurran also caught four passes for 52 yards and a score, as well as 31 yards on the ground.
Making the win taste even sweeter for Helena High, was the fact that they were able to enjoy it with a stadium full of fans.
"This was awesome," McGurran said afterward. "The student section was back and everyone was hyped. It just felt so much different to be back here with fans."
