LIVINGSTON — It came in a non-conference game that wasn’t originally on the schedule but, either way, Butte Central's football team got its first win of the season on Friday night.
Egan Lester rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, Drew Badovinac tossed two scores and the Maroons overcame a few second-half stumbles to defeat the Park Rangers 33-14 in Livingston in a game that was added to the schedule after Browning canceled its game against Central due to COVID-19 concerns.
Central coach Don Peoples did not make the trip after voluntarily quarantining due to a “family exposure and an abundance of caution." While he wasn’t able to travel to the game, he was still pleased to see his team finally notch a victory after a season that has been fraught with COVID-19 hurdles.
“It was a great win for the kids, they hung in there,” Peoples said. “We squandered some scoring opportunities in the second half but our kids buckled down and took control.”
Lester scored his first touchdown run in the first quarter and Central followed up with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Badovinac to Dougie Peoples to take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. Badovinac hit Joseph Schulster for a 37-yard score in the second quarter to lead 21-0 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Livingston battle back as the Ranger held Central scoreless while scoring on a 1-yard run from Carter Bartz and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bartz to Kaden McMinn to trim the Maroons’ lead to 21-13.
Central kept the Rangers scoreless in the final quarter and tacked Lester’s second touchdown, a 25-yard run, and a 1-yard rushing score from Konnor Pochervina.
Central travels to Polson next Friday and then returns home for its final game against Columbia Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.