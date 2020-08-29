MISSOULA — Senior night celebrations are normally reserved for the final regular-season home game in a high school athlete's career.
This year has been anything but normal while the world has been locked in the coronavirus pandemic. So teams around western Montana have moved up senior night to ensure they can recognize their seniors because they have uncertainty about the possibility of playing a full season, which could potentially stretch into the middle of November.
St. Ignatius was the first team from western Montana to celebrate senior night. The Bulldogs held the recognition for their football and cross country teams prior to their first football game Friday and for their volleyball team prior to their volleyball home opener Saturday.
“We were almost positive that we were going to have this first game, and then after it, nothing’s guaranteed,” St. Ignatius athletic director and football coach Tyler Murray said. “We tell our kids that all the time. It never was guaranteed before but even more so this year. We wanted to make sure they got recognized and didn’t miss out on senior night.”
St. Ignatius currently doesn’t have any fan limits for its Class C 8-Man football games because the games are outdoors in a large area where fans can safely socially distance, Murray said. Fans are asked to wear masks when entering and leaving the stadium, at concessions stands, in restrooms and anywhere else at the stadium where they can’t be socially distant.
Because volleyball is indoors, Charlo’s players and coaches were each allowed to bring four people. Home team fans weren’t limited to a certain number. Murray estimated the mask-clad crowd in the gym filled up about one-third of the bleachers during the varsity game. He noted that the amount of fans allowed at home games this weekend “was a test run.”
As for having sports back, Murray felt a sense of excitement in the Mission Valley. His young football team nearly pulled off a comeback win against Thompson Falls but lost 38-32 after trailing 30-6 at the half.
“It was really pretty awesome,” Murray said of having sports back. “The kids are just loving being back in sports. They’ll do just about anything to play. You could see the non-competition factor because they haven’t had any sport since March, so that gave us a slow start football-wise.
“But the kids were jacked to be back. They’ve been jacked over the past 10 days or so. Just loving it. It was great.”
St. Ignatius could be present for another senior night this Friday when it hits the road to face Flint Creek, the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op. The Titans were scheduled to have their senior night in their home opener against Plains this past Friday, but the game was called off and declared a “no contest” because a Flint Creek player tested positive for COVID-19.
Titans coach Mike Cutler said senior night is now planned for this Friday. He previously said that the decision to hold senior night in his team’s home opener was because of the potential it could be their only game of the season.
“We’re doing senior night our first game because this thing could be shut down the next day,” Cutler had said leading up to the season opener. “We want to honor them and get those things done because this thing could be shut down overnight.
“My message to these kids is every game can be your last game and you can’t look ahead to next week because you never know what’s happening tomorrow. Every Friday could be the final football game ever for some of these seniors.”
Polson coach Kaden Glinsmann said the Pirates will be celebrating senior night in their home opener this Friday against Whitefish. Each Polson player will be allowed to bring four people to the game, and each Whitefish player can have two people attend.
“The biggest thing is we don’t know whether or not they’re going to lift restrictions or get tighter,” Glinsmann said. “While we have the opportunity, we want to get our parents in the building for their sons to play in front of them at least once. I think it’s big deal for us.
“At the end of the year, if things are the same or better and restrictions are lifted, we’ll have a second senior-type celebration with more fans there. We want to give our fans at least one opportunity.”
Florence coach Pat Duchien said the Falcons are talking about having their senior night this Friday against Manhattan.
Darby coach J.P. McCrossin said his Tigers will be holding senior night at their next home game, on Sept. 11 against Victor. The school district’s policy is that each player, home and away, is allowed to bring two people to games, in order to make social distancing possible, he noted.
“We are holding our senior night early because we feel our seniors deserve that recognition for four years of dedication and hard work in the football program,” McCrossin said. “The pandemic restrictions do not guarantee anyone that they will have another game past the one they are currently playing.”
