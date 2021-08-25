HELENA — When there is talk of state title contenders in Class AA this season, Helena Capital isn't one of the first teams mentioned.
But after making the Class AA quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons, the Bruins should be forgotten about. Even so, head coach Kyle Mihelish doesn't mind if the Bruins slip under the radar as they get set for their season opener Friday night against Bozeman.
"That doesn't bother us at all," Mihelish said. "Worry about everybody else. We will worry about ourselves and take it one game at a time."
Just because the Bruins may not top the list of preseason favorites, doesn't make Capital's head coach any less bullish about his team as kickoff approaches.
"I really like this group," Mihelish said. "They are fun to be around. They work really hard and they've had a great summer. I'm anxious to see what kind of product we put out there Friday night."
Much of that will depend on what kind of play the Bruins get from their quarterbacks, as CHS has yet to decide on a starter.
Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti, both juniors, have been competing in camp for the starting job. Yet, with the two grading out so closely, Mihelish said both will play Friday night against Bozeman.
"They have been so close in our evaluation, they are about the same guy right now," he said. "Our goal is for them to get some live fire Friday night and continue to evaluate them."
It's unclear who will start the game for the Bruins, just that both will play, although Grovom saw first action in the scrimmage last weekend.
Both quarterbacks have similar skill sets and with two nonconference games to start the season, Capital can afford to wait.
"Joey is probably a little better athlete in the open field," Mihelish said. "And Hudsen probably throws a little better at times. But they are very similar as far as what they can do."
The old-adage is that if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one. But Mihelish doesn't buy into that.
"I know that old saying, but two-quarterback systems can work," he said. "It's all about how you approach it; how the staff handles it and how the kids handle it. Both are very well liked by all the kids and Sentinel rolled with two last year, so it's doable.
"We are going to try and do some things that each kid does well and evaluate them from there," he added. "And if one kid comes out and plays well, has limited mistakes and the other fumbles three times, well then it decides itself."
Capital, which was 4-5 a year ago, will have to worry about more than just replacing quarterback Matt Burton. Senior wideout Quinn Belcher graduated along with sack leader Tyler Little and leading tackler Chayton Winkle.
However, the Bruins return three of their most productive defenders from last season in Tucker Zanto, Talon Marsh and Mason Greene.
Marsh, a defensive lineman, racked up 70 tackles, two sacks, and a team-high 16 tackles for loss. Zanto also had two sacks, as well as 54 tackles, 8.5 of which went for loss. Greene, a cornerback, returns in the secondary after leading CHS in pass deflections (8) and interceptions (2). He also forced a fumble.
Joey Lauerman and Tyler Kovick will also contribute at linebacker. Dylan Cunningham and Austin Beuhler are also key pieces in the front seven, who will be starting on offense too, along with Marsh, Zanto, Dylan Graham, Tom Carter and others such as Greene and fellow starting corner Alex Brisko.
"Last year we were lucky where we only had two or three guys mainly playing both ways," Mihelish said. "This year we are going to have five or six. They won't be full two-way guys. We'll spell them on offense or defense and have depth, but I think you have to use that system anymore. Everybody does."
Two of Capital's best defenders will play key roles on offense too and that's running back Dylan Graham, as well as wideout Tom Carter.
Graham rushed for 350 yards (5.5 average) and scored three touchdowns, but with Tiegan Cozzie graduated and with Carson DesRosier not playing football this season to focus on wrestling, the junior back will be the bell cow.
"I'm ready to be the workhorse," Graham said. "Luke (Sullivan) is there too and we have a lot of trust in him."
Just like his head coach, Graham also has a strong belief in his team.
"I think we have guys that can play," he said. "We know our assignments; we know our goals; we know what we want to do and we are ready to go."
In the passing game, both of Capital's quarterbacks will be looking to Carter, who notched 330 yards last season, as well as Eric Cockhill and Hayden Opitz, who combined for 19 receptions and over 200 yards receiving last season.
"We can spread the ball around," Mihelish said. "We can run the ball, we can throw it. Our offensive front has been doing well and on the perimeter, we have some options."
Defensively, things are starting to click too with the opener looming.
"We are much farther ahead of where we were last year," Mihelish said. "The kids are used to the new system, the terminology and all the assignments. But on both sides of the ball, I think we are sitting pretty good right now."
Capital will open the season Friday night at home against Bozeman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.