Helena High's Kaden Huot has achieved a lot as a Bengal. But he hadn't won a crosstown game or even completed one before Friday night.
His only experience prior was about a quarter or so in the 2019 game, when he was knocked out with an injury.
This time around at Vigilante Stadium, against Capital, there would be no injury, and after three touchdowns, as well as 253 yards in a 21-7 victory, his legacy is no longer missing that all important crosstown win.
"I feel great," Huot said. "But it was a team accomplishment right there. All our seniors wanted to make sure we won our last crosstown and our defense was phenomenal. Our offense, we struggled to run a bit, but we got the pass game going and we just had fun from there."
Huot was right on both counts. It was a total-team effort -- not a one-man show. But also Helena High had fun, celebrating big play after big play.
The first of those, came in the first quarter, with the score tied 0-0 and the Bengals facing a 4th-and-20.
At the Capital 35, the Bengals rolled the dice, yet taking a chance on the duo Huot and Chase McGurran is never a bad bet.
And sure enough, it paid off, after a perfect throw by Huot to the corner of the end zone, as well as a diving catch from McGurran, Helena led 7-0.
"Our kicker can't make a kick from that far," McGurran said. "So we took a shot. Huot lobbed it up and, I looked over my wrong shoulder, so I had to turn and locate it really quick and he put it right in the breadbasket. It was awesome."
It was the first touchdown pass of Huot's crosstown football career but it wouldn't be his last.
About five minutes later (of game time) Huot and the Bengals faced another fourth down, this time from the Capital 43, needing seven yards.
Instead of trying to get a first down though, Huot went for it all and found Carson Anderson in the end zone, putting Helena in front 14-0 at the 10:14 mark of the second quarter.
"I was throwing touchdowns on fourth downs," Huot said. "But Carson made a great move and the ball just fell right into his arms."
With a two-touchdown advantage, Helena's defense went about making it stick and later in the stanza, Forrest Suero nearly scored a touchdown of his own, stripping Capital QB Joey Michelotti before picking the ball up.
"If I would have caught it on the first bounce I would have scored," Suero said. "From the first whistle, senior year, I was like it's go time and might as well go hard."
Go hard he did.In fact, for four quarters, he flat-out dominated.
Helena High forced three turnovers and two of them were directly related to Suero who was credited with 11 total tackles and three sacks, on top of a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
"I don't know how many plays Forrest Suero had," Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. "But he might have made every play out there. He was all over the place and I can't imagine how many sacks and tackles for loss he had. I have to give up to our entire defense though. That's a heck of an effort, holding them to seven points."
Despite scoring twice in the first 14 minutes, Helena wasn't able to extend its lead and went into the break up two touchdowns.
Then in the third, with Hudsen Grovom taking over at quarterback, Capital mounted a drive. The Bruins fumbled it away to Helena, which returned the ball to the other side of the 50, but turned it over on downs after a bobbled snap on a punt.
And while it took 15 plays to cover 60 yards and a fourth-and-one conversion, Dylan Graham got Capital on the board with 2:08 left in the third, trimming the lead to 14-7.
The Bruins had the momentum and Helena took over at its own 28, leading by just one score.
So was it any surprise that Huot went to McGurran?
First, the senior two-way standout, hauled in a 38-yard pass to get Helena into Capital territory. And after Huot converted another fourth down, this time on the ground, he found McGurran in the end zone again, from five yards out.
"Oh man, I love him so much," Huot said of McGurran. "He catches the ball when he needs to. We score touchdowns, that's all we do."
McGurran finished with nine receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also accounted for 55 percent of Huot's 253 yards passing.
"It's awesome, he's been my quarterback my whole life," McGurran said. "We just have that chemistry."
Needing a couple of stops to cement the win, Helena turned to its defense and Suero delivered with two of his three sacks in the fourth quarter, as well as hitting Grovom on what ended up as an interception by Cade Holland.
When it was all said and done, Capital managed just 143 yards on 66 plays and finished with negative seven yards on the ground.
"It's awesome going into the playoffs with a win," Helena's Marcus Evans said. "Getting this senior year win was so important for us, I couldn't be happier for our team."
He was happy for his dad too.
"I don't know if he'll say it, but I think it meant more," the senior linebacker said.
After the win, the long-time Bengal coach agreed.
"It did," Scott Evans said. "This is an emotional game. You have all the ebbs and flows, especially having a son playing and all these boys, I have known them all since they were little kids, so it's extra special."
Huot finished completing 21 of 35 passes and also set a new HHS single-season record for touchdown passes. The old record, which was his at 21, is now at 23 this season. He's up to 30 touchdowns total.
On top of McGurran's big night, Anderson caught six passes for 76 yards. Defensively, the other big standout was Tim Tamol, who notched 13 tackles and a sack.
The win improved Helena to 7-2 on the season and with a 5-2 record in the Western AA, the Bengals will be the No. 3 seed. Capital, which finished 5-4, as well as 4-3 in the Western AA, will travel to CMR next Saturday. The Bengals will host Gallatin next Friday night.
Heading into the postseason, fresh off a rivalry win, is a good place to be.
"I love our chances," the head coach said. "I think we are hitting our stride right now and I still think we are at a B. We aren't at an A yet and hopefully we'll get there in the playoffs."
