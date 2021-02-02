BILLINGS — Sidney seniors Jaxson Franklin and Tate Wieferich will continue their football careers at Dickinson State, Sidney announced on Twitter.
Wieferich will also run track for the Blue Hawks.
Another Eagle moving on!— Sidney Eagles (@sidneyeaglesmt) January 28, 2021
Sidney Eagle Football Senior, Jaxson Franklin, signed this morning to play football for @BlueHawkFB! Congrats Jaxson and good luck!!#onwardsidney #eaglenation #2F1yHigher #hawksareup #mtscores pic.twitter.com/w6gPF6BDuz
And another Eagle moving on!— Sidney Eagles (@sidneyeaglesmt) February 1, 2021
Sidney Eagle Football and Track Senior, Tate Wieferich, signed today to play football and run track for @dickinsonstate! Congrats Tate and good luck!!#onwardsidney #eaglenation #2F1yHigher #hawksareup #mtscores pic.twitter.com/eayt6Cx87N
Franklin, a wide receiver and defensive back, earned an all-state selection this past season, while Wieferich received an All-Eastern A second-team honor at running back.
Wieferich has competed in the 100, 200 and 400 meters for the Eagles track and field team.
