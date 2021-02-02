BILLINGS — Sidney seniors Jaxson Franklin and Tate Wieferich will continue their football careers at Dickinson State, Sidney announced on Twitter.

Wieferich will also run track for the Blue Hawks.

Franklin, a wide receiver and defensive back, earned an all-state selection this past season, while Wieferich received an All-Eastern A second-team honor at running back.

Wieferich has competed in the 100, 200 and 400 meters for the Eagles track and field team.

