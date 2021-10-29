BILLINGS — A Park City High School student is in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent Healthcare after he collapsed during football practice Tuesday.
Jed Hoffman, a sophomore receiver and linebacker for the Park City team, fell to the turf while experiencing seizure-like activity, according to Panthers coach Mark Rathbun. Rathbun said he and an assistant coach administered CPR on Hoffman.
“He dropped on the field, and as we were watching him his breathing got less and we couldn’t really feel a pulse, so we started CPR on him until the ambulance got here,” Rathbun said.
According to a Go Fund Me page that has been created in support of Hoffman and his family, Hoffman is currently under sedation and undergoing tests in the ICU. An attempt to reach Hoffman’s father on Friday was unsuccessful.
As of Friday evening, the Go Fund Me page had raised more than $10,000 toward a goal of $12,000 to help the family defray medical costs.
“It’s very important to help them out. They’ve gone through a lot of struggles this year,” Rathbun said. “They’re a fantastic family. It’s a really difficult situation all around.”
Rathbun said Hoffman suffered a similar collapse last Thursday during warm-ups prior to a game against 8-Man rival Absarokee.
“He opened his eyes within seconds and was like, ‘What happened?’” Rathbun said.
Hoffman was evaluated by paramedics at the game and then visited a doctor on Monday, Rathbun said.
Park City, the No. 1 seed from the South, has a 6-1 record and is preparing for a first-round 8-Man playoff game at home on Saturday against Alberton-Superior (5-2).
“I think we’re doing the best we can right now,” Rathbun said. “We met Wednesday morning as a group and talked about any updates that we had. It was a chance to be together for a while. That was good.
“It felt good to get back on the field for practice and have a little bit of normalcy, but he’s always in our minds. We have a brother we’re playing for.”
For information, or to donate to the Hoffman’s Go Fund Me page, visit https://gofund.me/183c4f8e.
